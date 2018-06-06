French Open 2018 Results: Wednesday Winners, Scores, Stats, Singles Draw Update

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

Women's top seed Simona Halep will face Garbine Muguruza in the semi-finals of the 2018 French Open after both players won their semi-finals on Wednesday.

Halep recovered from losing the first set on a tie-break to beat Angelique Kerber in three sets, while Muguruza enjoyed a comprehensive win over Maria Sharapova.

The men's matches were interrupted by rain and are scheduled to resume on Thursday.

Top seed Rafael Nadal dropped the first set to Diego Schwartzman but will serve for the second set at 5-3, 30-15, when play resumes.

The second quarter-final between Marin Cilic and Juan Martin del Potro is also finely balanced with the players tied at 5-5 in the tie-break in the opening set.

Here's a look at the latest results from Roland Garros.

Wednesday's Results

[3] Garbine Muguruza bt. [28] Maria Sharapova 6-2, 6-1

[1] Simona Halep bt. [12] Angelique Kerber 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-2

[1] Rafael Nadal vs. Diego Schwartzman 4-6, 5-3, play suspended

[3] Marin Cilic vs. Juan Martin del Potro 6-6 (5-5), play suspended

Wednesday Recap

XIN LI/Getty Images

Muguruza made light work of Sharapova as she utterly dominated their quarter-final. She was helped by her opponent as the Russian produced three double-faults in the opening game to gift it to the Venezuelan.

The third seed moved swiftly into a 3-0 lead and went on to take the first set 6-2 as her power and precision proved too much for the 31-year-old.

Muguruza broke early in the second set and was so strong on serve that a Sharapova comeback never looked likely.

She took the second 6-1 to record her first career win over Sharapova and heads into the semi-finals in excellent form.

Muguruza will face Halep in a match which will also determine which player tops the women's rankings, per Christopher Clarey at the New York Times:

Halep demonstrated her best fighting qualities as she fell a double break behind in the first set. From 0-4 down she pulled it back to 5-5 before going on to lose the tie-break.

The top seed roared back in the second set breaking serve in the opening game and going on to take it 6-3.

She maintained her momentum in the third and looked more aggressive, coming into the net and going 4-1 up before taking it 6-2.

Halep celebrated her win by pointing to her head, as shown by Roland Garros:

The Romanian's mentality has often been questioned, but she showed her mental strength and remains on course to win her first Grand Slam.

The men's draw looked to be set for an upset after Schwartzman produced an inspired performance to take the opening set against defending champion Nadal.

Schwartzman did the unthinkable by claiming it 6-4, as Nadal dropped a set at Roland Garros for the first time since 2015. Live Tennis showed exactly how long it had been:

The Argentine took the game to the defending champion and had few problems with the Nadal serve, as noted by Clarey:

Schwartzman's big-hitting approach paid off as he consistently went for his shots and out-hit his opponent. The Argentine hit 20 winners in the first set, while Nadal managed just four, per Courtney Nguyen at WTA Insider.

Tennis writer Matt Zemek said it's the right way to play Nadal:

Nadal called for the trainer and had his wrists taped, but the onslaught continued in the second set as Schwartzman continued to hammer winners past the top seed.

He was also helped by a couple of poor errors by Nadal at key moments in the match and broke the Spaniard twice to lead 3-2 before play was suspended briefly due to rain.

The rain seemed to help settle the top seed as he came back out and broke straight back, before breaking again to put the second set in sight.

However, the rain returned and both players were forced off for the day. Nadal looks well-placed to level the match but will need to improve after being given a real scare by the 25-year-old.