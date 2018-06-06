Former Colts HC Chuck Pagano Says He 'Absolutely' Wants to Coach Again

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2018

Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano applauds during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Indianapolis. Indianapolis won 22-13. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said on Wednesday he'd "absolutely" like another chance at coaching after getting fired in December.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network passed along comments Pagano made about his future during an appearance on Good Morning Football.

"I'm young. I'm 57 years old. I've got a couple years left in me," he said. "I've got unfinished business. I'd love to have another opportunity; I just love being around the guys, being on grass and competing."

                  

