NBA Draft 2018 Rumors: Anfernee Simons to Work Out for Utah Jazz

IMG Academy guard Anfernee Simons is reportedly scheduled to work out for the Utah Jazz ahead of the June 21 NBA draft.

Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reported the predraft evaluation will take place Thursday.

Simons is eligible to make a direct jump from high school to the NBA because he's one year removed from graduation. He spent a fifth year of high school at IMG in Bradenton, Florida, this past season.

"After discussing the matter with my parents, I have decided to forgo the opportunity to play in the NCAA and to instead enter the NBA draft," he told ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony in March. "I am very thankful for the support I received at IMG Academy and from the NCAA coaches who recruited me. I am ready and excited to pursue my dream of playing in the NBA."

Simons was a 5-star prospect and the No. 7 overall player in the 2018 college basketball recruiting class before opting to go pro, per 247Sports' composite rankings. The former Louisville commit also generated interest most notably from Florida, Memphis, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The 18-year-old Florida native is still a raw talent who will likely need a few years of development, both in terms of his basketball skill set and his physical maturity, before he's ready to showcase his full potential in the NBA.

That said, the 6'4", 170-pounder is an enticing athlete who's already showcased a potent offensive game. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked the guard 29th on his latest big board.

"He's an excellent athlete and a good-looking shooter—both advantageous strengths for this time of year," Wasserman wrote. "Teams will know they're getting a project unlikely to contribute next season, but in the 20s, few prospects are expected to."

Simons wouldn't be expected to play extensive minutes during his first year if he lands in Utah, which owns the 21st pick. He'd likely be fourth on the guard depth chart behind Donovan Mitchell, Ricky Rubio and Alec Burks.

The Jazz would hope he'd eventually become a dynamic one-two punch with Mitchell.