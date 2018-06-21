Donte DiVincenzo NBA Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Milwaukee Bucks' Pick

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks have selected Donte DiVincenzo in the 2018 NBA draft with the No. 17 overall pick.

He earned the nation's attention with a 31-point explosion for Villanova in the national title game. Since then, DiVincenzo has become one of the most sought-after prospects in the field, admired for his signature energy and versatility that seemingly went overlooked during the regular season.

Quick hitters

Size: 6'4 ½"

Weight: 201 pounds

Wingspan: 6'6"

Reach: 8'1 ½"

Pro-player comparison: Tyler Johnson

Offensive strengths

An impact role player for Villanova, DiVincenzo made his presence felt with not only his motor and bounce but also combo-guard skills. One of the most efficient ball-screen weapons in the country, he ranked in the 97th percentile in points per possession as a pick-and-roll ball-handler, thriving both as a scorer and facilitator. He converted 44.0 percent of his dribble jumpers. But he played off the ball more frequently, and though he only shot 36.4 percent on catch-and-shoot chances, he averaged 2.1 threes per game on 40.1 percent. Otherwise, DiVincenzo made effort plays, resulting in 26 field goals that were considered miscellaneous, a relatively high number.

Offensive weaknesses

DiVincenzo isn't an advanced shot-creator, particularly for himself. He was just 5-of-18 out of isolation. He's also missing a floater from his repertoire, having hit two all season. DiVincenzo doesn't always play under control—his 2.7 turnovers per 40 minutes is high for a player who was only used in 22.4 percent of Villanova's possessions when on the floor.

Defensive outlook

DiVincenzo should be used mostly to pester opposing point guards. He'll need to bulk up to guard more 2s. He has the quickness, athleticism and anticipation to make plays on the ball (1.4 steals per 40 minutes). DiVincenzo shows the willingness to get low, pressure and make life uncomfortable for his assignment. His reputation as a spark ultimately applies at both ends of the floor.

Rookie-year projection

DiVincenzo wasn't one of the first picks in the draft, but he'll earn time as a rookie, and his impact will be felt at different points throughout the season. He'll have the same role he had at Villanova, which asked him to play to his strengths as a shot-maker, secondary playmaker and energizer. DiVincenzo may not put up huge numbers, but he'll give the rotation spurts of offense and two-way activity.

Projected role: Role player

DiVincenzo isn't a dangerous enough one-on-one scorer or full-time point guard. Depending on the opportunity, he could eventually start as a 2, but his skill set, athleticism and liveliness should be best suited as a sixth man or jack-of-all-trades role player. He comes off as a high-floor, low-ceiling prospect who won't hurt his team often while he's on the floor, even when his shot isn't falling.

