French Open 2018: Wednesday Replay TV Schedule and Live Stream Guide

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/Getty Images

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal continues his campaign to win an 11th French Open title when he takes on 11th seed Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros on Wednesday.

Third seed Maric Cilic goes up against Juan Martin del Potro in the other men's quarter on Wednesday, while top seed Simona Halep takes on Angelique Kerber in the women's draw.

Arguably the most intriguing match-up of the day is the Maria Sharapova's last-eight clash with 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza.

Here are all the details for where to catch the quarter-finals encounters again later in the day:

Nadal has been perfect in Paris so far this year, not dropping a single set in defeats of Simone Bolelli, Guido Pella, Richard Gasquet and Maximilian Marterer.

Argentinian Schwartzman, meanwhile, also cruised through his opening three rounds but had to come back from two sets down to beat sixth seed Kevin Anderson in the last round.

Schwartzman, 25, has never been this far in a Grand Slam before, while Nadal has been to 12 quarter-finals at the French Open alone, per tennis commentator Jose Morgado:

It is difficult to see who, if anyone, is going to stop Nadal going all the way again at this year's French Open as the 32-year-old Spaniard looks in irresistible form.

There is an Argentinian in the draw who could potentially threaten the 16-time Grand Slam winner but it is not Schwartzman. It's Del Potro.

The 2009 U.S. Open champion will likely meet Nadal in the last four if he can get past Cilic in the quarters, and he seems to have the beating of the Croatian third seed having prevailed in 10 of their 12 meetings and each of their last seven.

No. 28 seed Sharapova may well have not made it to the last eight at Roland Garros this year had she actually played her fourth round match.

She was set to go up against Serena Williams in the fourth round—a player she hasn't beaten in almost 14 years—but the American superstar was forced to withdraw through injury.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

As a result Sharapova has a brilliant chance to make the semis at Roland Garros for the first time since she won the tournament for a second time back in 2014.

Spain's Muguruza is a fantastic clay-court player and, as a two-time Grand Slam champion, is unlikely to be overawed by the occasion against Sharapova.

But the Russian has a 3-0 advantage in the pair's head-to-head, which could give her a psychological edge.

World No. 1 Halep is still searching for her first Grand Slam, while her Wednesday opponent Kerber has two to her name.

The pair have played out some intense battles on court in the past—their head-to-head record is currently 5-4 in Halep's favour.

A long and breathless three-setter would be no surprise but, based on their respective tournaments so far in Paris, the Romanian should just have the edge over Kerber.