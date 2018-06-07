MLB Superstar Power Rankings: How All 30 Teams' Biggest Stars Stack Up in June

1 of 12

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

No. 30: Adrian Beltre, 3B, Texas Rangers

FanGraphs WAR: 0.2

Hamstring injuries cost Adrian Beltre the end of April and most of the month of May. He's 39 years old.

He's also a likely Hall of Famer who was a top-10 American League MVP finisher as recently as 2016. On a Texas Rangers team poised for a rebuild, he's the biggest star for now.

In the 33 games he's played, Beltre has slashed .302/.360/.422. Staying off the DL will be the trick.

No. 29: Josh Donaldson, 3B, Toronto Blue Jays

FanGraphs WAR: 0.6

It's been a disappointing contract year for Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson, to say the least.

Injuries have held him to 36 games and a .234 average. The Jays might attempt to trade him by the deadline, but at the moment the 32-year-old 2015 AL MVP's value is arguably as low as it's ever been.

No. 28: Clayton Kershaw, LHP, Los Angeles Dodgers

FanGraphs WAR: 0.8

Clayton Kershaw is the biggest star on the Los Angeles Dodgers until further notice. A trio of Cy Young awards and a National League MVP keep that title on ice.

Kershaw has also been limited to eight starts by biceps and back injuries in 2018. His 2.76 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 49 frames are typically stellar, but he hasn't eclipsed 200 innings since 2015.

He turned 30 on March 19. It's worth asking if his body is betraying him.

No. 27: Marcell Ozuna, LF, St. Louis Cardinals

FanGraphs WAR: 0.8

Marcell Ozuna was the St. Louis Cardinals' offseason offensive prize. So far, since coming from the Miami Marlins to St. Louis in a blockbuster trade, Ozuna has been a mixed bag.

He's hitting .571 with two home runs in five June contests, which is excellent. Overall, though, his .699 OPS doesn't make him the lineup-anchoring hitter the Cards expected.

No. 26: Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks

FanGraphs WAR: 0.8

Under normal circumstances, Paul Goldschmidt would reside near the top of this list. But the five-time All-Star hasn't been producing up to par for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Through 59 games, Goldschmidt is hitting a paltry .220 with 75 strikeouts.

"I'll share exactly something that he told me to tell you guys because he's aware of these questions being asked often," D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said of his star's struggles, per Arizonasports.com's Kellan Olson. "And he said, 'Just tell them that I suck.'"

History suggests that's ludicrous, though recent results give it credence.

No. 25: Miguel Cabrera, 1B, Detroit Tigers

FanGraphs WAR: 0.8

Speaking of great first baseman trying to prove themselves anew, Miguel Cabrera has been dinged by ailments in his age-35 season and played in only 32 contests for the Detroit Tigers.

He's also hit .307 with a .394 on-base percentage.

Father Time could undo Miggy, but don't give up on the Tigers slugger quite yet.

No. 24: Salvador Perez, C, Kansas City Royals

FanGraphs WAR: 1.0

The Kansas City Royals are barreling toward a rebuild. Any and all veteran pieces should be on the block.

That said, it's tough to imagine K.C. dealing Salvador Perez, the 28-year-old franchise catcher who shepherded the Royals to a pennant in 2014 and a title in 2015.

So far, Perez is hitting .236 with a .289 on-base percentage. He's also clubbed 10 homers, is signed through 2021 and increasingly looks like the face of a franchise in transition.

No. 23: Jameson Taillon, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

FanGraphs WAR: 1.0

After trading franchise outfielder Andrew McCutchen and ace Gerrit Cole to the San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros, respectively, this winter, the Pittsburgh Pirates are without an obvious star.

We'll tap 26-year-old right-hander Jameson Taillon.

The second overall pick in the 2010 amateur draft, Taillon has struck out 60 in 65.2 innings for the Bucs while flashing the makings of an ace. In his last start on June 1, he twirled eight shutout innings against the Cardinals.

No. 22: Brian Dozier, 2B, Minnesota Twins

FanGraphs WAR: 1.0

With center fielder Byron Buxton an injury-plagued enigma, the title of top Minnesota Twins star falls to second baseman Brian Dozier.

The 31-year-old finished 11th in AL MVP voting and won a Gold Glove last season, but is hitting a meh-inducing .247 so far in 2018.

No. 21: Eric Hosmer, 1B, San Diego Padres

FanGraphs WAR: 1.0

With a .290 average and .850 OPS, Eric Hosmer hasn't been a bust with the San Diego Padres. He's hitting .318 in June.

But expectations will remain sky-high for the former Royals first baseman after he inked a franchise-record eight-year, $144 million deal this winter with the small-market Friars.