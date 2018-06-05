NBA Draft 2018 Rumors: Deandre Ayton to Have Solo Workout with Suns

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns will get a good look Wednesday at one of the top options for the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft.

The team announced it will host Arizona center Deandre Ayton for a solo workout Wednesday morning.

Ayton is considered the likely first pick in a class that has several quality options at the top.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman broke down the near-consensus regarding the Suns' selection:

At 7'1" and 250 pounds, Ayton is a physical force in the post who averaged 20.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game during his lone season with the Wildcats. He also has impressive agility and the ability to hit three-pointers when given an opportunity.

While Ayton has near limitless potential, he is far from a sure thing as the top prospect in the class.

Slovenian guard Luka Doncic might be his top competitor for the No. 1 pick. Doncic won the Euroleague MVP award this season after filling up the stat sheet against much older competition.

Duke's Marvin Bagley III and Michigan State Jaren Jackson Jr. also have enough upside to put them in the running to be the top pick.

Still, Ayton has a chance to separate himself from the pack at his workout Wednesday.