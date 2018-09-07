Dustin Pedroia Out for Season After Knee Injury

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia won't be back this season.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced Friday (h/t MassLive's Chris Cotillo) that the All-Star second baseman will be out for the remainder of the campaign after having another operation on his knee in July. Cora added Pedroia will be ready to start the 2019 campaign.

The 35-year-old has been hampered by knee problems this season. The four-time All-Star had offseason cartilage restoration surgery last October and was expected to miss the first two months of 2018.

The Red Sox activated Pedroia from the disabled list on May 25, and he made his first appearance the following day against the Atlanta Braves. He played just three games before going back on the 10-day disabled list on June 2 with inflammation in his surgically repaired knee.

Despite Pedroia's prolonged absence, the Red Sox have been one of the best teams in Major League Baseball. They have the best record in Major League Baseball at 97-44 and their magic number to clinch the American League East is 13.

With Pedroia out of action, Cora will likely continue to use Ian Kinsler as his primary second baseman. Eduardo Nunez and Brock Holt are versatile options who can start at the position when needed.