Jeff Horn vs. Terence Crawford: Fight Time, Date, Live Stream and TV Info

Terence Crawford, a boxer with generational talent, is embarking on a new phase in his brilliant career.

After unifying the junior welterweight division with a third-round knockout win over Julius Indongo in August of last year—the first boxer to unify a division since 2006—Crawford is moving up to the welterweight ranks, where he will take on Jeff Horn Saturday night in Las Vegas for his WBO world welterweight title.

Crawford (32-0, 23 KOs) is third in The Ring's pound-for-pound rankings, trailing only Vasiliy Lomachenko and Gennady Golovkin. The man they simply call "Bud" has demonstrated his mastery of the complex sport, beating a slew of opponents at both lightweight and junior welterweight, many of them with ease.

The move up to 147 pounds thrusts him into what may be boxing's most competitive and star-studded division, giving Crawford the opportunity to amass the kind of widespread fame his talent deserves.

Horn (18-0-1, 12 KOs) will be Crawford's first test in the new ranks. The undefeated Australian broke on to the world stage with a decision win over Manny Pacquiao in July 2017 in his home country, a hugely controversial decision considering the punch stats and eyeball test favored the Filipino legend.

Horn will be looking to prove he deserves his status as titleholder. A win over Crawford would be a huge upset and silence many of his critics.

Here's how to watch the bout:

Horn vs. Crawford Fight Info

When: Saturday, June 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. for prelim bouts)

Where: MGM Grand Arena, Las Vegas

TV: Foxtel pay-per-view (Australia only, link)

Live Stream: ESPN+ (subscription required)

The welterweight division may be Horn's terrain, but Crawford is the favorite in this bout.

As of Thursday, the American is a -750 favorite (bet $750 to win $100), per OddsShark. The record books may show Horn beat Pacquiao, but the fact he struggled against the aging fighter doesn't bode well for his chances against a talented Crawford in the prime of his career.

Crawford is capable of beating opponents in myriad ways, with power, speed, from a southpaw stance or orthodox.

He often takes his time analyzing his opponents, deciphering their patterns and capabilities over a round or two before taking them apart with precision. Sometimes it ends quickly, such as in his knockout win over Indongo.

Other times, as in his two-belt unification fight against Viktor Postol in 2016, the pain is dished out slowly, over time, eroding a fighter's will as they struggle to come up with answers.

If Horn is to beat Crawford, he will have to make the fighter ask some tough questions in the ring. After his win over Pacquiao, the Aussie went on to defend his WBO title, beating Gary Corcoran by technical knockout in December. Not the most impressive of opponents, but it was another notch on his belt as he takes on what he says is his biggest challenge yet.

"This is an absolutely massive fight," Horn told Jake Michaels of ESPN. "The Pacquiao one was as well, but this is even bigger. [If I win] I'll be beating a unified world champion. My contract with Top Rank ends and I can negotiate a substantial amount for my next fight. There's so much on the line for my career if I can win this fight."

Horn will have to call upon all his training—including martial arts techniques designed to increase his strength—and physical abilities to win this bout. He may have a strength advantage over Crawford, and should be the more comfortable of the two at this weight.

Crawford cuts a slim figure, and while there's no reason to question his chin, one has to wonder how he might react to a clean power punch from a naturally bigger guy.

Crawford simply doesn't let fighters land those special punches. Horn will have to prove he's capable of the extraordinary.