Justify Wins 2018 Belmont, Completes Triple Crown

Justify Wins 2018 Belmont, Completes Triple CrownJune 9, 2018
Justify's Triple Crown bid is complete.
On Saturday, the prized three-year-old colt bolted out of the first post on the rail and won the 150th Belmont Stakes wire-to-wire to become the 13th Triple Crown winner in horse racing history.
The triumphant performance allowed jockey Mike Smith to win his first Triple Crown, while trainer Bob Baffert secured his second in four years, following a historic run with American Pharoah in 2015.
"I think I see a lot of resemblance in these two, the way they move," Baffert said prior to Saturday's race, according to CNN. "When I worked him after the Preakness, American Pharoah, when he would breathe, he was like he was a machine. And this horse is getting there."
Baffert and James Fitzsimmons (1930 and 1935) are the only men in history to train multiple Triple Crown winners.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Bob Baffert joins "Sunny Jim" Fitzsimmons as the only trainers to win the Triple Crown twice. Baffert captured the Triple Crown in 2015 with American Pharoah. Justify defeated 9 horses in the Belmont Stakes, the largest Belmont field ever beaten by a Triple Crown winner. https://t.co/OFCoB6UGI1
Prior to Saturday's historic feat, Justify—who is still undefeated since making his debut in February—won the Kentucky Derby by two-and-a-half lengths and held off a fierce charge from Bravazo to snare a title at the Preakness.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Justify is the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown. Justify also joins 1977 Triple Crown winner Seattle Slew (below) as the only horses to win the Triple Crown as an undefeated horse. https://t.co/SjtFjvDLgx
Bravazo returned to the track Saturday at Belmont Park, but he couldn't claim a breakthrough. Neither could Hofburg, whose sire, Tapit, had fathered three of the past four Belmont winners.
Now etched into the sport's lore, Justify will become the gold standard for horses looking to replicate his Triple Crown stylings.
Justify Captures Triple Crown at Belmont 👑