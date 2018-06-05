Woman Says Nick Diaz Choked Her in Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC fighter Nick Diaz was arrested May 24 on charges of felony domestic battery by strangulation and domestic battery after a woman said he grabbed her head, slammed her down and choked her.

Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting reported the news, citing a police report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's arrest of Diaz. The woman was taken to the hospital with bruised legs, reddening of the neck and head, and a potentially broken hip she told police she suffered by falling into a pool during the alleged attack by the UFC fighter.

According to Raimondi, Diaz paid an $18,000 bond and is due in court on June 24.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.