Woman Says Nick Diaz Choked Her in Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Woman Says Nick Diaz Choked Her in Alleged Domestic Violence IncidentJune 5, 2018
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
UFC fighter Nick Diaz was arrested May 24 on charges of felony domestic battery by strangulation and domestic battery after a woman said he grabbed her head, slammed her down and choked her.
Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting reported the news, citing a police report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's arrest of Diaz. The woman was taken to the hospital with bruised legs, reddening of the neck and head, and a potentially broken hip she told police she suffered by falling into a pool during the alleged attack by the UFC fighter.
According to Raimondi, Diaz paid an $18,000 bond and is due in court on June 24.
