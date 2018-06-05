Woman Says Nick Diaz Choked Her in Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 31: Nick Diaz battles Anderson Silva (not pictured) in their middleweight bout during the UFC 183 event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 31, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC fighter Nick Diaz was arrested May 24 on charges of felony domestic battery by strangulation and domestic battery after a woman said he grabbed her head, slammed her down and choked her.

Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting reported the news, citing a police report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's arrest of Diaz. The woman was taken to the hospital with bruised legs, reddening of the neck and head, and a potentially broken hip she told police she suffered by falling into a pool during the alleged attack by the UFC fighter.

According to Raimondi, Diaz paid an $18,000 bond and is due in court on June 24.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

