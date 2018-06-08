Back Off: Top MLB Trade Assets Who Should Be Untouchable

0 of 8

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

With Major League Baseball's July 31 trade deadline now less than two months away, it's a good idea to be familiar with players who are likely to be on the move.

But also, guys who shouldn't be going anywhere.

We're going to look at nine trade assets who should be untouchable in the run-up to the trade deadline. The list covers four prospects whom buyers must protect and five major leaguers whom sellers should have no interest in cashing in.

Let's take it away.