Delaware Becomes 1st State to Launch Sports Betting Since Supreme Court Ruling

Delaware became the first state to accept single-game wagers on sporting events since the Supreme Court ruling last month.

Per ESPN's Darren Rovell, three casinos in Delaware started offering the wagers on Tuesday. Gov. John Carney made the first bet by putting $10 on the Philadelphia Phillies to beat the Chicago Cubs.

On May 14, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to eliminate a federal law that has been in place since 1992 that prohibited most states from accepting legal wagers on sporting events.

Per CNN's Ariane de Vogue and Maegan Vazquez, New Jersey filed the lawsuit to eliminated the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act after voters in the state approved a measure to "legalize sports betting to help the casino industries in a faltering economy."

Delaware is accepting single-game wagers on MLB, NBA, NFL and the World Cup. Bettors can wager up to $1,000, with any amount exceeding that total requiring approval from the administering company.

Ryan Rodenberg reported for ESPN.com that New Jersey will begin accepting bets imminently, with six more states not far behind.