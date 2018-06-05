Delaware Becomes 1st State to Launch Sports Betting Since Supreme Court Ruling

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 5, 2018

NFL football betting odds are displayed on a board, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, inside the Race and Sports Book at Dover Downs Hotel and Casino in Dover, Del. The market for legal sports gambling in the United States widened significantly on Tuesday with the expansion of single-game sports bets in Delaware, less than a month after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to accept the bets. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Delaware became the first state to accept single-game wagers on sporting events since the Supreme Court ruling last month. 

Per ESPN's Darren Rovell, three casinos in Delaware started offering the wagers on Tuesday. Gov. John Carney made the first bet by putting $10 on the Philadelphia Phillies to beat the Chicago Cubs. 

On May 14, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to eliminate a federal law that has been in place since 1992 that prohibited most states from accepting legal wagers on sporting events. 

Per CNN's Ariane de Vogue and Maegan Vazquez, New Jersey filed the lawsuit to eliminated the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act after voters in the state approved a measure to "legalize sports betting to help the casino industries in a faltering economy."

Delaware is accepting single-game wagers on MLB, NBA, NFL and the World Cup. Bettors can wager up to $1,000, with any amount exceeding that total requiring approval from the administering company. 

Ryan Rodenberg reported for ESPN.com that New Jersey will begin accepting bets imminently, with six more states not far behind. 

