Roger Clemens' Son Kody Picked by Tigers in 3rd Round of 2018 MLB Draft

Roger Clemens' Son Kody Picked by Tigers in 3rd Round of 2018 MLB DraftJune 5, 2018
The Detroit Tigers had one of the more notable Day 2 picks in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft when they selected Roger Clemens' son Kody with the first selection of the third round.
Clemens has spent the past three years at the University of Texas, his father's alma mater. The 22-year-old is hitting a robust .338/.427/.676 with 19 homers in 58 games.
Per Perfect Game's Brian Sakowski, Clemens' value will be tied directly to his ability to hit and hit for power:
Brian Sakowski @B_Sakowski_PG
#Tigers Kody Clemens had a monster year. Roger's son, limited to 2B but has a chance to be an impactful offensive one, good hit/power tools, offense over defense type
Clemens was previously drafted in the 35th round by the Houston Astros in 2015 but didn't sign because of his strong commitment to Texas.
The Longhorns are still fighting for a national title in the NCAA tournament. They will host Tennessee Tech in the super regionals starting Saturday.
