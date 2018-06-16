Undisputed Era Retains Tag Titles vs. Danny Burch, Oney Lorcan at NXT TakeOver

Credit: WWE.com

Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong of Undisputed Era defeated Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II on Saturday night to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships.

While Burch and Lorcan came close to knocking off O'Reilly and Strong on several occasions in the first match of the night, Undisputed Era prevailed thanks to a combination clothesline and leg sweep.

Despite the loss, Burch and Lorcan pulled out all the stops and pushed Undisputed Era to the limit:

The rivalry between The Undisputed Era and the team of Burch and Lorcan grew in recent weeks after Burch and Lorcan came to the aid of United Kingdom champion Pete Dunne.

At NXT TakeOver: New Orleans in April, Dunne teamed up with Strong in a Triple Threat match for the NXT Tag Team Championships against O'Reilly and Adam Cole, as well as The Authors of Pain.

Strong turned on Dunne in the midst of that match, allowing O'Reilly and Cole to retain the titles.

With Bobby Fish out because of injury and Cole holding the North American Championship, Strong became a tag champ alongside O'Reilly and an official member of The Undisputed Era.

Dunne attempted to get revenge on Strong and his cohorts, but when the numbers game became too much for the Bruiserweight to overcome, Burch and Lorcan stepped in to lend a helping hand.

That led to a six-man tag team match between the two teams on NXT TV, resulting in Dunne, Burch and Lorcan picking up the win.

After Burch pinned O'Reilly to win the match, NXT general manager William Regal named Burch and Lorcan the No. 1 contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Undisputed Era brushed off the loss and insisted it wasn't worried about Burch and Lorcan potentially taking the titles at TakeOver: Chicago II.

While Burch and Lorcan have been a team for several months, it wasn't until recently that they started to get featured more heavily on NXT programming.

With The Authors of Pain and Sanity getting called up to the main roster, it opened the door for Burch and Lorcan to rise up the ranks in the tag division and become a threat to Undisputed Era's dominance over the past several months.

O'Reilly and Strong are still a fairly new tag team, but they had built-in chemistry from their time together in Ring of Honor, and Undisputed Era seemingly hasn't missed a beat since Fish's injury because of that.

Saturday's bout was a hard-hitting affair that saw Burch and Lorcan push O'Reilly and Strong to the limit, but with Undisputed Era leaving Chicago as the tag champ, there is no immediate end in sight to the team's impressive reign.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).