Novak Djokovic Loses to Marco Cecchinato, Fails to Reach 2018 French Open Semis

Novak Djokovic was dumped out of the 2018 French Open on Tuesday as he lost to unseeded Italian Marco Cecchinato 6-3, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 7-6 (11).

The former champion lost the first two sets but fought back by winning the third and was a break up in the fourth.

However, Cecchinato broke back and went on to win a nail-biting tie-break to secure the biggest win of his career and set up a semi-final against Dominic Thiem.

