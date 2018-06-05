Novak Djokovic Loses to Marco Cecchinato, Fails to Reach 2018 French Open Semis

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IJune 5, 2018

Italy's Marco Cecchinato celebrates winning the second set against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic was dumped out of the 2018 French Open on Tuesday as he lost to unseeded Italian Marco Cecchinato 6-3, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 7-6 (11). 

The former champion lost the first two sets but fought back by winning the third and was a break up in the fourth.

However, Cecchinato broke back and went on to win a nail-biting tie-break to secure the biggest win of his career and set up a semi-final against Dominic Thiem.

    

