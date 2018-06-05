French Open 2018 Results: Tuesday Winners, Scores, Stats and Singles Draw Update

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

Dominic Thiem put in a superb performance to knock second seed Alexander Zverev out of the 2018 French Open in straight sets on Tuesday.

The win puts the Austrian into the semi-finals for the third time, and he will face unseeded Italian Marco Cecchinato who shocked Novak Djokovic in four sets.

In the women's draw Madison Keys is into the last four at Roland Garros for the first time in her career after seeing off the challenge of the unseeded Yulia Putintseva.

The American will face compatriot Sloane Stephens who eased past Russia's Daria Kasatkina in straight sets in what will be a repeat of the 2017 US Open final.

Here's a look at all Tuesday's results from the French Open, followed by a recap of the best action.

Tuesday's Results

[7] Dominic Thiem bt. [2] Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-2, 6-1

Marco Cecchinato bt. [20] Novak Djokovic 6-3, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 7-6 (11)

[13] Madison Keys bt. Yulia Putintseva 7-6 (5), 6-4

[10] Sloane Stephens bt. [14] Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-1

Tuesday Recap

Thiem barely put a foot wrong in his win over Zverev who came into the game on the back of three five-set matches.

Former player Greg Rusedski felt his exploits in the tournament would have an impact on the match:

Thiem took the first set with just a solitary break of serve which he sealed with a brilliant cross-court backhand.

The Austrian broke again early in the second and was helped further as Zverev picked up an injury midway through the second.

The German had a medical timeout and had treatment on his hamstring, per Christopher Clarey at the New York Times:

Zverev managed to continue but was clearly hindered by the problem as Thiem took the second set 6-2. He then raced through the third taking it 6-1.

Ben Rothenberg at the New York Times showed how emphatic the victory was:

It was a comfortable win for Thiem who now looks well placed to make it all the way to the final as he takes on Cecchinato in Friday's semi-final.

Metro's George Bellshaw explained Thiem's favourable situation:

Cecchinato picked up the biggest win of his career on Tuesday as he knocked out Djokovic in four sets.

The Italian played superbly to take the first set, while Djokovic also required treatment on an injury, as shown by Live Tennis:

It did not seem to help as Cecchinato took the second on a tie-break, before Djokovic roared back to win the third 6-1.

The Serbian was a break up in the fourth set and had the chance to move 5-1 ahead, but Cecchinato came storming back to level it up and force an enthralling tie-break.

Both players had chances to win the set, and Djokovic was forced to save match points before his opponent finally prevailed 7-6 (11) to book his place in the last four.

Eurosport UK showed the drama from Roland Garros:

In the women's draw Keys and Stephens will meet for a place in the final after they both tasted victory on Tuesday in Paris.

Keys had work to do after falling 5-3 behind which allowed Putintseva to serve for the set. However, the American responded by levelling the tie and then taking it on a tie-break.

The second was far more straightforward as she secured the break needed to take it 6-4. WTA Insider showed how she made history at Roland Garros:

Stephens had a comprehensive win as she cruised past Kasatkina for the loss of just four games to book her semi-final place. The meeting between Keys and Stephens guarantees there will be an American player in the women's final.