Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Two teams heading in opposite directions will meet at Wrigley Field on Tuesday when the Chicago Cubs (33-23) host the Philadelphia Phillies (31-26) as large home favorites at the sportsbooks. The Cubs have won four straight games along with eight of their past 10 while the Phillies have lost three in a row and seven of 10.

MLB betting line: The Cubs opened as -213 favorites (wager $213 to win $100), according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 2.6-2.3, Cubs (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Phillies can pay on the MLB lines

Despite some recent struggles, Philadelphia has still played well overall this season as one of the surprise early contenders in the National League East.

The Phillies may be a bit undervalued in this spot and will be sending 24-year-old righty Zach Eflin (1-2, 4.50 ERA) to the mound off back-to-back rough outings. The good news is that Eflin was outstanding in his first three starts of the year prior to that, allowing just three earned runs and 10 hits in 17.1 innings for a 1.56 ERA, so he is due to rebound.

Why the Cubs can pay on the MLB lines

Chicago will be rolling with its best pitcher at Wrigley over the last few seasons in Kyle Hendricks (4-4, 3.19 ERA), who is 3-3 with a 2.38 ERA in six outings there this year, with opposing batters hitting only .184. In the previous three seasons combined, Hendricks has also gone 15-8 with a 2.56 ERA at home.

The pitching staff of the Cubs has done a great job lately overall too, giving up two runs or less in four of their past five games. Offensively, they are averaging 5.5 runs per game, making them even tougher to beat.

Smart betting pick

Philadelphia has struggled in this matchup recently, losing nine of the previous 13 meetings dating back to 2016, according to the OddsShark MLB Database. The Cubs have also won six of the last seven between the teams at Wrigley, with four decided by three runs or more.

Each victory during their winning streak has been decided by at least two runs as well, making the runline an attractive betting option here. In fact, you have to go back to May 15 to find the last time Chicago won a game by only one run.

Take the Cubs to beat an opponent by two runs or more for the 12th consecutive time.

MLB betting trends

Philadelphia is 1-4 in its last five games.

Philadelphia is 1-4 in its last five games on the road.

Chi Cubs is 7-1 in its last eight games.

