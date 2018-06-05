Eric Kubota: A's 'Totally on Board' with Kyler Murray's Desire to Play QB at OU

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics took a chance by selecting dual-sport star Kyler Murray with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft on Monday night, but to them, the risk is worth the possible reward.

Oakland scouting director Eric Kubota noted, via ESPN's Jake Trotter, that the team understands its top selection could choose football over baseball: "The risk of football was outweighed by the upside on the baseball field. ... We were totally on board with his desire to play quarterback at Oklahoma. Frankly, we're kind of excited to be Oklahoma fans."

