Eric Kubota: A's 'Totally on Board' with Kyler Murray's Desire to Play QB at OU

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2018

FILE - In this April 14, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes during an NCAA college football spring intrasquad game in Norman, Okla. Oklahoma’s quarterback competition took an unexpected twist at the Major League Baseball draft. Murray, the favorite to replace Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield this season as Oklahoma’s starter, was selected ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics took a chance by selecting dual-sport star Kyler Murray with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft on Monday night, but to them, the risk is worth the possible reward.

Oakland scouting director Eric Kubota noted, via ESPN's Jake Trotter, that the team understands its top selection could choose football over baseball: "The risk of football was outweighed by the upside on the baseball field. ... We were totally on board with his desire to play quarterback at Oklahoma. Frankly, we're kind of excited to be Oklahoma fans."

        

