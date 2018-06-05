Mychal Kendricks Signs Contract with Browns After Previously Denying Reports

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Despite initially denying the reports, Mychal Kendricks will, in fact, be a member of the Cleveland Browns.

The linebacker's agent, Doug Hendrickson, took to Twitter on Monday night to announce the news, and the Browns also announced Kendricks' signing Tuesday morning:

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported the deal is worth $5 million for one year.

As Cabot previously noted, Kendricks called the initial reports of a signing "not accurate."

