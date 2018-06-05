49ers Rumors: Ex-Cowboys, Steelers Safety J.J. Wilcox to Sign 1-Year Contract

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Safety J.J. Wilcox will reportedly sign a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wilcox spent the first four seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys before serving in a reserve role with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017.

The 27-year-old appeared in 12 games last season and finished with 12 tackles, one interception and one pass defended.

Wilcox originally signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason, but he was traded to the Steelers for a 2018 sixth-round pick. The Steelers also received a 2019 seventh-round pick.

Although Wilcox never became a major contributor in Pittsburgh, he was a key member of Dallas' secondary for several seasons. In four years with the Cowboys, Wilcox made 38 starts and registered five interceptions.

His best season came in 2014 when the 2013 third-round pick out of Georgia Southern finished with 81 tackles, three picks and five passes defended.

With Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt listed as San Francisco's starting safeties, Wilcox will likely be a backup for the Niners in 2018.