David De Gea 'Happy' at Manchester United Amid Transfer Rumours

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has calmed any lingering fears about a potential summer departure by stating he's content with life at Old Trafford.

The Spain international has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid, with a switch in 2015 falling through at the last minute. However, when quizzed on the speculation while away on international duty, De Gea made it clear his current focus is on the FIFA World Cup and he's not looking for a transfer.

"The World Cup is important, for us to deliver a good performance, for the team to do well and for things to go as well as possible," he said, per Chris Burton of Goal. "Personally, I'm happy where I'm at, happy and at the same time I'm focused on the national team."

As noted in the report, when United manager Jose Mourinho was asked about De Gea possibly moving on in April he said there was "no chance" of a sale and "I don't know what the intentions are of Real Madrid, but they should think about another player."

De Gea arrived at United in 2011 with a big reputation and while his career in English football got off to a rocky start, at 27 he's now considered the finest goalkeeper in the game by many.

As we can see here courtesy of OptaJoe, the former Atletico Madrid man saved his side on a number of occasions last season:

That's nothing new for United supporters, as they know they can always rely on De Gea when the team is under pressure.

All areas of his goalkeeping are accomplished, with the command of his area and distribution improving season after season.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Last season there were many memorable moments, with De Gea's stop with his foot from Joel Matip a piece of instinctive brilliance and his save from Luis Muriel's header a feat of incredible agility.

As these numbers from Sky Sports Statto show, across European football there aren't many goalkeepers who boast as many clean sheets as De Gea in recent seasons:

Ahead of the World Cup he will be hoping to improve his form for Spain, though, as he made an error in the recent 1-1 draw against Switzerland and the recent 6-1 win over Argentina. Former England international Matt Le Tissier expressed his surprise:

Given De Gea is a Madrid native and came close to joining Real in the past, speculation about a possible move to the Santiago Bernabeu will always be simmering, regardless of the situation at United.

De Gea has never given the impression of someone desperate to move away from United, though, and he's adored by fans and team-mates at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have already benefitted from some of the best years of his career, and it appears De Gea will be around for a while yet.