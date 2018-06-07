USA vs. China Women's Soccer: Date, Time, Live Stream for 2018 Friendly

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The United States women's national team play the first of two friendlies against China on Thursday at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.

Coach Jill Ellis has named four uncapped players in her 24-player roster, including 22-year-old goalkeeper Casey Murphy, who plays for Montpellier in France.

Tobin Heath has also returned to the fold after almost a year-long absence due to various injuries.

The USWNT will be looking to stretch their unbeaten run to 15 consecutive matches in Thursday's clash, while China have lost just one of their last six.

Here are all the schedule and viewing details for the friendly:

Date: Thursday, June 7

Time: 9 p.m. ET, 2 a.m. BST (Friday)

TV Info: Live on FS1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

China enjoyed a successful AFC Women's Asian Cup in April. They breezed through their group, picking up easy wins against Thailand, Philippines and Jordan, and then won the third-place play-off having lost to eventual champions Japan in the semi-finals.

Securing third place was vital for China as it ensured a spot in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

It will be a completely different challenge against the United States on their home turf, though.

The visitors can take confidence from the fact they beat the USWNT 1-0 in New Orleans the last time they came together in 2015.

However, Ellis' side have a far superior head-to-head record in historic terms.

Since 1986, the two sides have met 56 times, with the United States prevailing on 34 occasions and China 13—there have been nine draws.

It is one of the the most storied rivalries in women's international football, and Ellis has picked a strong squad as the U.S. look to maintain the upper hand:

The USWNT's current winning streak stretches back to July last year, when they were shocked in the Tournament of Nations opener by a 1-0 defeat to Australia.

Since then the Stars and Stripes have notched up 12 wins and two draws.

Against China, they will surely be satisfied only with another pair of victories as they continue their preparations for October's 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, which will serve as the North American qualifiers for the 2019 World Cup.