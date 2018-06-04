WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 4

1 of 9

Elias kicked off Monday's broadcast but was almost instantly interrupted by a Seth Rollins. The intercontinental champion sought revenge for an attack that left him in need of a stretcher at the hands of the sinister songster a week ago.

Elias wielded his trusty guitar while Rollins brought a chair into the ring and a standoff ensued.

Moments after Rollins knocked the guitar out of Elias' hands, Jinder Mahal attacked from out of nowhere. A three-on-one beatdown also involving Sunil Singh was interrupted by the return of Roman Reigns, who joined his Shield teammate in the center of the ring.

Raw general manager appeared to a huge pop and made the obvious, and inevitable, tag team match to kick off the show.

Grade

B-

Analysis

The intensity was enough to elevate the segment a bit but the creative bankruptcy of it all was all-too-obvious. Fans knew exactly where the segment was heading the moment Mahal appeared, creating a predictability about it all that made it less satisfying.

With that said, the predictability at least made sense within the context of the story told over the last week.

Mahal was embarrassed and driven away from the ring a week ago so he would naturally want to avenge the attack. Reigns returned and set his sights on his Money in the Bank opponent.

The logic was appreciated but the stale setup has been a staple of WWE's flagship show for far too long and makes it incredibly difficult to get excited and/or interested from the get-go when fans have seen the same tired formula for the better part of a decade.