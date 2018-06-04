French Open 2018 Results: Monday Winners, Scores, Stats and Singles Draw Update

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The top seeds did what they were expected to do during Monday's French Open action, as Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep both advanced after straight-set wins.

Nadal beat Maximilian Marterer, while Halep dropped just three games against Elise Mertens. Serena Williams pulled out of her match against Maria Sharapova, and Caroline Wozniacki couldn't turn around a deficit against Daria Kasatkina after their match resumed.

Here are Monday's results. For full stats, visit the event's official website.

Women's Singles

(28) Maria Sharapova bt. (PR) Serena Williams: No Match

(12) Angelique Kerber bt. (7) Caroline Garcia: 6-2, 6-3

(1) Simona Halep bt. (16) Elise Mertens: 6-2, 6-1

(3) Garbine Muguruza bt. Lesia Tsurenko: 2-0, ret.

(14) Daria Kasatkina bt. (2) Caroline Wozniacki: 7-6 (5), 6-3

Men's Singles

(1) Rafael Nadal bt. Maximilian Marterer: 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4)

(11) Diego Schwartzman bt. (6) Kevin Anderson: 1-6, 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (0), 6-2

(5) Juan Martin del Potro bt. (9) John Isner: 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

(3) Marin Cilic bt. (18) Fabio Fognini: 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 6-7 (4), 6-3

Marterer put up a remarkably good fight in the final set of his clash with Nadal, but the defending champion pulled through when he needed in the tiebreak to continue his perfect run in the tournament.

The Spaniard has yet to drop a set but is in line for his toughest challenge yet in the next round, against the in-form Schwartzman.

The latter enters the match with a ton of momentum and pushed Nadal hard at the Australian Open earlier this year:

Del Potro also came through on Monday, beating Isner in straight sets.

Most of the intrigue took place in the women's draw, where Wozniacki and Kasatkina finished their contest after fading light halted proceedings on Sunday. The Russian rising star won all three games, bringing the match to a swift end.

Muguruza also didn't need long to get past Tsurenko, who retired after just two games. It wasn't a good day for fans of women's tennis and close contests:

Tsurenko lasted just two games, but Williams didn't even take to the court due to injury.

In the two full matches that went ahead, both Kerber and Halep demolished their respective opponents.