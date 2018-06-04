Mike McCarthy Has No Concerns About Clay Matthews' Nose Injury, Future

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said the team is not concerned about Clay Matthews' long-term health after he suffered a broken nose in a charity softball game over the weekend.

"They're talking about scheduling surgery probably midweek," McCarthy told reporters before Monday's OTAs. "It's unfortunate. It's for a great cause. We're just glad he's OK."

Matthews was pitching when Packers offensive lineman Lucas Patrick smacked a line drive and hit him in the face during Saturday's Green & Gold Charity Softball Game. He tweeted out that he would need surgery once the swelling subsides in his nose:

