Report: Sergio Aguero out vs. Watford with Injury, Could Miss Chelsea Match

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Sergio Aguero could reportedly be set for a spell on the Manchester City sidelines after suffering an abductor injury in training on Monday.

Per Jamie Jackson in the Guardian, the Argentina striker is definitely out of Tuesday's visit to Watford and is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Aguero, 30, has scored eight goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season and been a crucial figure as the Citizens have set the pace in the Premier League.

They are two points clear of second-placed Liverpool as they look to win back-to-back titles.

The forward missed his club's end-of-season run to the title in late April and May due to a knee injury, but as was the case then, the team will hope they can cope despite their record scorer's absence.

Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva in particular picked up their form in front of goal when Aguero was missing back then, and the former may hope for a clearer sight at City's XI with the Argentinian out of commission.



City manager Pep Guardiola will be pained to lose his top scorer of the past two seasons, with Aguero having bagged 66 goals in all competitions from August 2016 to July 2018. Raheem Sterling is the next best contributor, with 33 goals scored in that time.