Arsenal Transfer News: Marouane Fellaini Rumours Emerge

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2018

Manchester United's Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini leaves the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 29, 2018. - Manchester United won the game 2-1. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini and have moved ahead of AC Milan in the race to bring him in this summer.

Patrick Juillard of French outlet Football 365 (h/t Sport Witness) reported on the Gunners' interest, and Paul Hirst of the Times backed up his report:

Per Sport Witness, Fellaini will become a free agent on June 30. While United want to sign him to a new contract―manager Jose Mourinho is a fan of the Belgian―the former Everton man has decided to keep his options open as he wants to be a regular starter.

Sport Witness had this to say on the way Fellaini has handled the situation:

The 30-year-old moved to Old Trafford in 2013 and has struggled to fit in ever since, as David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Mourinho asked him to play as more of a traditional central midfielder. He is at his best in an advanced role, and he still stars at that position for the national team.

Mourinho likes tall, physical midfielders, and brute strength and aerial dominance have always been Fellaini's best traits. His playing style wouldn't have suited the Gunners under Arsene Wenger, but Unai Emery has taken over from the longtime Arsenal boss and is eager to make the squad his own.

Signing Fellaini is something Gunners fans likely wouldn't approve of, but on a free transfer, there's no real risk involved with the deal. At worst, the Belgium international could serve as depth and a battering ram off the bench―the same role he plays so well for his country.

 

