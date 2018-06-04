French Open 2018: Caroline Wozniacki's Upset Highlights Monday's Early Results

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Second seed Caroline Wozniacki was dumped out of the 2018 French Open on Monday by Daria Kasatkina, as world No. 1 Simona Halep cruised into the quarter-finals.

Halep, the top seed at Roland Garros, was too good for Elise Mertens in their Round 4 showdown, winning 6-2, 6-1 on the day. Wozniacki, meanwhile, was nowhere near her best, as Kasatkina was a 7-6 (5), 6-3 winner in their delayed match.

Later on all eyes will be on the mouthwatering meeting between Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova.