French Open 2018: Caroline Wozniacki's Upset Highlights Monday's Early Results

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 04: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark congratulates Daria Kasatkina of Russia on victory following their ladies singles fourth round match during day nine of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on June 4, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Second seed Caroline Wozniacki was dumped out of the 2018 French Open on Monday by Daria Kasatkina, as world No. 1 Simona Halep cruised into the quarter-finals. 

Halep, the top seed at Roland Garros, was too good for Elise Mertens in their Round 4 showdown, winning 6-2, 6-1 on the day. Wozniacki, meanwhile, was nowhere near her best, as Kasatkina was a 7-6 (5), 6-3 winner in their delayed match.

Later on all eyes will be on the mouthwatering meeting between Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova.

        

