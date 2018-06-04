MLB Draft Tracker 2018: Live Rounds 1-2 Results and Picks

Matt Stamey/Associated Press

The Detroit Tigers kick off the 2018 MLB draft from Secaucus, New Jersey, with the first overall pick in a deep class lacking a clear-cut top name.

Detroit's pick starts a domino effect spanning 40 rounds of action, with Monday's event beginning at 7 p.m. ET on MLB Network and featuring the opening two rounds, as well as compensatory and competitive balance selections over 78 picks.

The draft remains one of the more interesting events in sports, with most of the picks unlikely to see MLB action right out of the gates. It's a robust way for teams to fill out farm systems, either for trade or developmental purposes depending on the goals of a given organization.

Below, we'll update the draft tracker as picks roll in and offer a glimpse at Monday's top storylines.

2018 MLB Draft Day 1 Results

Round 1

1. Detroit Tigers:

2. San Francisco Giants:

3. Philadelphia Phillies:

4. Chicago White Sox:

5. Cincinnati Reds:

6. New York Mets:

7. San Diego Padres:

8. Atlanta Braves:

9. Oakland Athletics:

10. Pittsburgh Pirates:

11. Baltimore Orioles:

12. Toronto Blue Jays:

13. Miami Marlins:

14. Seattle Mariners:

15. Texas Rangers:

16. Tampa Bay Rays:

17. Los Angeles Angels:

18. Kansas City Royals:

19. St. Louis Cardinals:

20. Minnesota Twins:

21. Milwaukee Brewers:

22. Colorado Rockies:

23. New York Yankees:

24. Chicago Cubs:

25. Arizona Diamondbacks:

26. Boston Red Sox:

27. Washington Nationals:

28. Houston Astros:

29. Cleveland Indians:

30. Los Angeles Dodgers:

Compensation Picks

31. Tampa Bay Rays:

32. Tampa Bay Rays:

33. Kansas City Royals:

34. Kansas City Royals:

35. Cleveland Indians:

Competitive Balance Round A

36. Pittsburgh Pirates:

37. Baltimore Orioles:

38. San Diego Padres:

39. Arizona Diamondbacks:

40. Kansas City Royals:

41. Cleveland Indians:

42. Colorado Rockies:

43. St. Louis Cardinals:

Round 2

44. Detroit Tigers:

45. San Francisco Giants:

46. Chicago White Sox:

47. Cincinnati Reds:

48. New York Mets:

49. Atlanta Braves:

50. Oakland Athletics:

51. Pittsburgh Pirates:

52. Toronto Blue Jays:

53. Miami Marlins:

54. Seattle Mariners:

55. Texas Rangers:

56. Tampa Bay Rays:

57. Los Angeles Angels:

58. Kansas City Royals:

59. Minnesota Twins:

60. Milwaukee Brewers:

61. New York Yankees:

62. Chicago Cubs:

63. Arizona Diamondbacks:

64. Boston Red Sox:

65. Washington Nationals:

66. Houston Astros:

67. Cleveland Indians:

68. Los Angeles Dodgers:

Competitive Balance Round B

69. Miami Marlins:

70. Oakland Athletics:

71. Tampa Bay Rays:

72. Cincinnati Reds:

73. Milwaukee Brewers:

74. San Diego Padres:

Compensation Picks

75. St. Louis Cardinals:

76. Colorado Rockies:

77. Chicago Cubs:

78. Chicago Cubs:

Full draft order, compensation explanations and pick monetary values available at MLB.com.

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Casey Mize Show

If the majority had to pick a consensus No. 1 pick, it's a status likely enjoyed by Casey Mize.

The Auburn Tigers right-hander comes in at 6'3" and 208 pounds and posted a 10-5 record with a smooth 2.95 ERA. He might have enough juice to hit the pros by 2019, especially if praise from onlookers is any sign of what's to come.

For instance, this eyebrow-raising comment from Army coach Jim Foster:

Granted, the Tigers have plenty of options at No. 1. Georgia catcher Joey Bart could be someone they want to gamble on at the top of the draft and Brady Singer out of Florida is another pitcher with some obvious upside.

But Mize is far ahead of most and the headline act for a reason. He's coming off the board early, though the question will center on just how early.

All Eyes on the Gators

Matt Ryerson/Associated Press

From a program perspective, this show Monday belongs to the Florida Gators.

Singer was seemingly unstoppable last season, drumming up an 11-1 record with a 2.27 ERA while holding batters to a .188 average.

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise to see the right-hander and former second-round pick won some individual hardware:

But the Gators' possible draft dominance doesn't stop there. Jonathan India mans third base and has solid power with a .364 average and 18 home runs. He's one of the most fluid hitters in the class and pro teams will want to work on his pitch recognition and patience once he hits the pros (48 strikeouts last year).

Florida rounds out the first-round trio with another pitcher thanks to the 6'6" Jackson Kowar. He's big with a mean fastball and plenty of impressive numbers to match, such as a 24-5 career record over 46 games and 219 strikeouts in 235.1 innings.

It's hard for teams in the first round to go wrong by grabbing a Florida player, as the program seems to offer a little bit of everything in what could be a super day for the Gators.

The Kyler Murray Wild Card

Eric Christian Smith/Getty Images

Most know Kyler Murray as the football player at Oklahoma who might take over in place of Baker Mayfield.

Might.

Murray was a likely top pick back in 2015 before he decided to join Texas A&M because he was so highly rated as a quarterback. One transfer to Oklahoma later, Murray could be a Heisman Trophy candidate after taking over for Mayfield—or he could take the money in MLB.

Jonathan Mayo and Jim Callis of MLB.com offered some interesting insight: "On the night before the Draft, word began to circulate within the industry that for the right price, Murray would agree to focus on baseball after playing football this fall for the Sooners. If true, he could command a bonus of $3 million or more."

Mayo and Callis go on to explain how Murray continues to polish his game at the plate despite playing two sports. Pro teams would have to make a hefty financial investment to get him focusing on only one sport, but it's not hard to see why some like the idea of the upside.

It all makes Murray the wild card of Monday night, where he could come off the board early despite his possible football future. Call it another layer of drama for one of the sporting realm's biggest current stories.

Stats and info courtesy of MLB.com unless otherwise specified.