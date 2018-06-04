French Open 2018: Monday Replay TV Schedule and Live Stream Guide

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 French Open on Monday as he brushed aside world No. 70 Maximilian Marterer 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4).



In the women's draw, world No. 1 Simona Halep took less than an hour to beat No. 16 seed Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-1 in their fourth-round clash.

Meanwhile, second seed Caroline Wozniacki came to the end of the line at Roland Garros, losing 7-6 (5), 6-3 against Daria Kasatkina after their match resumed from Sunday.

Here is how to catch the replay of Monday's action:

Replay TV Schedule (U.S.)

Replay: Tennis Channel, 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports App, NBC Sports Live

Replay TV Schedule (UK)

Replay: Eurosport 1, 9:35 p.m. BST

Live Stream: Eurosport Player app

Nadal, who turned 32 on Sunday, took one step closer to an 11th French Open title as he defeated Germany's Marterer in two-and-a-half hours.



The Spaniard was broken in the opening game of the match, and his 22-year-old opponent showed impressive verve to then consolidate for a 2-0 lead.



However, a typically brutal Nadal turnaround saw him seal the opener and then the second in double-quick time.

It looked as though it could all be over quickly for Marterer, but he rallied impressively to then break Nadal again for a 3-1 lead in the third.

The defending champion broke straight back, producing a couple of stunning forehands that no player in the world could have returned.

His opponent again showed immense resilience to force a tiebreak, but he eventually had to admit defeat.

Halep, 26, has never won a Grand Slam but has enjoyed her best performances at the French Open, where she has twice been a finalist.

She enhanced her credentials as a genuine contender for the 2018 title with a clinical defeat of Mertens on Monday.

The Romanian needed only 59 minutes to see off the talented Belgian, and she hit 16 winners in the process.

Per Live Tennis, Halep then took time on Monday to watch Nadal as he beat Marterer:

Kasatkina and Wozniacki's match was suspended in odd circumstances on Sunday, per BBC Sport's Russell Fuller:

But it did little to interrupt the 21-year-old Russian's flow as she came out and won three games in a row to seal the match, and she will provide Sloane Stephens with a huge challenge in the next round.