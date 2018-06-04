Report: Multiple Warriors Disturbed by Kendrick Perkins on Steph Curry Incident

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2018

FILE - This March 6, 2018 file photo shows Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Oakland, Calif. Sony Pictures Entertainment announced Monday, April 23, that it has struck a deal with the Golden State Warriors All-Star guard to produce television, film and possibly gaming projects. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins angered multiple Golden State Warriors players following a third-quarter incident with Stephen Curry in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. Perkins did not move his legs on the bench when Curry backed into him after a shot attempt, resulting in a verbal altercation between the two.

"I'm not going to get into it. No comment," Curry told Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Curry had chucked up a desperation heave that missed at the end of the quarter and was off-balance as he attempted to gather himself near the Cavs' bench. He appeared to trip a bit over Perkins' legs and turned around to say something to the big man, resulting in a brief back-and-forth.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Time Is Running Out for the Cavs ⌛

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Time Is Running Out for the Cavs ⌛

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    TT: 'I'm Over This Ref S--t'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    TT: 'I'm Over This Ref S--t'

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Curry Looks Like the MVP, but LeBron Probably Still Is

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Curry Looks Like the MVP, but LeBron Probably Still Is

    Ramona Shelburne
    via ESPN.com

    The Weight on LeBron’s Shoulders Is Adding Up

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Weight on LeBron’s Shoulders Is Adding Up

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer