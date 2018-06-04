Report: Multiple Warriors Disturbed by Kendrick Perkins on Steph Curry Incident

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins angered multiple Golden State Warriors players following a third-quarter incident with Stephen Curry in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. Perkins did not move his legs on the bench when Curry backed into him after a shot attempt, resulting in a verbal altercation between the two.

"I'm not going to get into it. No comment," Curry told Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Curry had chucked up a desperation heave that missed at the end of the quarter and was off-balance as he attempted to gather himself near the Cavs' bench. He appeared to trip a bit over Perkins' legs and turned around to say something to the big man, resulting in a brief back-and-forth.

