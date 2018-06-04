France Football Poll Shows 73% of France Fans Want Paul Pogba Dropped from XI

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

A poll conducted by France Football magazine has found that the majority of France fans believe Paul Pogba shouldn't start for the country at this summer's FIFA World Cup amid speculation he could lose his place in the side.

Adam Crafton of the Daily Mail has reported that manager Didier Deschamps may leave the 25-year-old out of the XI after some disappointing performances. He wrote on the findings of France Football, 73 per cent of around 7,000 surveyed don't think Pogba should be in the XI.

Crafton added that after France's 3-1 win over Italy, Pogba was rated at 4/10 by L'Equipe and 3.5/10 by Le Parisien.

"Deschamps insisted Pogba retains his confidence, but he also made a point of highlighting his 'many options' in midfield," added Crafton. "Pogba had been dropped by Deschamps for the friendly defeat by Colombia in March, while Jose Mourinho left the midfielder out of several key Manchester United fixtures in the spring."

Peter Dejong/Associated Press

Pogba's inconsistent form for the national side comes at the end of a campaign in which his form was up and down for Manchester United.

While there are occasions when the former Juventus man is a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the park, he can leave fans frustrated.

France fans were evidently annoyed with Pogba on Friday, as he was jeered when substituted late on against Italy. However, his team-mate Kylian Mbappe doesn't believe that's a big deal, per Goal UK:

With N'Golo Kante and Blaise Matuidi almost certain to start for Les Bleus at the World Cup this summer, Deschamps has a big decision to make on whether to line up Pogba alongside them in midfield.

Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso has performed well when given an opportunity as of late, and Steven N'Zonzi is another option. Lyon No. 10 Nabil Fekir could also be utilised.

Even so, in the right type of setup Pogba is still capable of being a game-changer for the France side. As these figures from OptaJean show, the United man can open up a match with one of his surges forward:

Pogba will surely get a chance to show what he can do in the group stages, where France take on Australia, Peru and Denmark.

In all of those matches France are likely to dominate possession and be up against a deep-sitting opponent. It's in fixtures like those when Deschamps will be looking to Pogba to unpick defences and dictate the tempo of the game.

However, if Pogba does continue to struggle in those encounters the France manager has the ability to mix things up thanks to their incredible squad depth. With that in mind Pogba shouldn't be taking anything for granted ahead of the big kick-off in Russia.