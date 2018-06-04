Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Two of the hottest teams in the National League will square off Monday in San Francisco when the Giants (29-30) host the division-leading Arizona Diamondbacks (31-27) in a pick'em matchup at the sportsbooks.

The Giants extended their winning streak to four games after completing a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, while the Diamondbacks have won three in a row.

MLB betting line: The Diamondbacks opened as -115 favorites (wager $115 to win $100); the total is at eight runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer:4.4-3.4, Giants (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Diamondbacks can pay on the MLB lines

Arizona will have a favorable pitching matchup in the series opener, with Zack Godley (5-4, 4.38 ERA) opposing San Francisco's Derek Holland (3-6, 4.94 ERA).

Godley's numbers do not accurately show how much better he is than Holland, who has lasted more than six innings only once this season.

Holland has gone less than six innings on six different occasions in 2018, including last time out when he gave up four runs and eight hits in five innings with two walks and no strikeouts yet still somehow earned a win.

Meanwhile, Godley is also coming off a victory but performed better than Holland, allowing just two runs and six hits in six innings with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Why the Giants can pay on the MLB lines

The Giants have been a much better team at home than on the road, going 17-10 compared to 12-20, respectively. They are riding a five-game home winning streak at AT&T Park after losing thee straight there during the middle of May.

While Holland has been shaky at best on the mound for San Francisco, the team has managed to go 4-3 in his past seven outings, with him earning all three of his wins during that stretch.

Fortunately for the Giants, they have not needed him to go deep into the game lately, averaging nearly 4.6 runs over that same period.

Smart betting pick

The Diamondbacks have won 11 of the past 15 meetings, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, including four of six this season.

Arizona also has one of the best bullpens in baseball, so the team has solid alternatives if Godley struggles. The same cannot be said of San Francisco if Holland falters.

Take the Diamondbacks.

MLB betting trends

Arizona is 5-1 in its last six games.

Arizona is 7-16 in its last 23 games.

San Francisco is 2-6 in its last eight games against Arizona.

