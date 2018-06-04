Report: Manuel Pellegrini and His Wife Mugged by Armed Robbers in Chile

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2018

LANGFANG, CHINA - APRIL 07: Manuel Pellegrini of Hebei China Fortune looks on piror to the 2018 Chinese Super League match between Hebei China Fortune and Changchun Yatai at Langfang Sports Center on April 7, 2018 in Langfang, China. (Photo by XIN LI/Getty Images)
XIN LI/Getty Images

Newly appointed West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini was reportedly the victim of a mugging by armed robbers in Santiago, Chile, on Saturday.

Pellegrini and his wife, Carola Pucci, were on their way to a restaurant in Vitacura, an affluent Santiago suburb, when they were held up by robbers who then shot at police as they made their escape in a stolen Porsche Cayenne, per Gerard Couzens of the Mirror.

A handbag, reportedly belonging to Ms Pucci, has been recovered, and the car has been found abandoned. Nobody was hurt during the incident, added Couzens.

Chilean Pellegrini, 64, was appointed the new West Ham boss late last month following the departure of David Moyes.

Manchester City's Chilean manager Manuel Pellegrini poses for pictures with the Premiership trophy after his team's victory during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on
ANDREW YATES/Getty Images

His last Premier League position was at Manchester City, where he won a Premier League title and two League Cups between 2013 and 2016 before being replaced by Pep Guardiola.

After departing the Etihad Stadium, the former Villarreal, Real Madrid and Malaga boss took charge of Hebei China Fortune between 2016 and 2018.

Pellegrini's initial task at West Ham will be to ensure they avoid another relegation battle in the 2018-19 campaign.

Moyes led them to safety last season after replacing Slaven Bilic in November when the Hammers sat 18th in the Premier League table.  

