Video: Stephen Curry Lights Up Cavs for Finals Record 9 3-Pointers in Game 2

Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles Right Arrow Icon

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to have nightmares about Game 2 of the NBA Finals for a while thanks to Stephen Curry.

On the heels of a 29-point showing in the Warriors' dramatic Game 1 win, Curry burned Cleveland for 33 points and a Finals-record nine threes as Golden State ran away with a 122-103 win at Oracle Arena.

Curry was especially brilliant in the fourth quarter, when he dropped 16 points and shot 5-of-5 from three to break Ray Allen's old mark.