Video: Stephen Curry Lights Up Cavs for Finals Record 9 3-Pointers in Game 2

Video: Stephen Curry Lights Up Cavs for Finals Record 9 3-Pointers in Game 2June 4, 2018
Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again
Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral
Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀
15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever
Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames
Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀
Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record
Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe
Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut
Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance
Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan'
Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt
Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak
Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert
Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class
Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr.
Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts
Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers?
Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night
Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles
The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to have nightmares about Game 2 of the NBA Finals for a while thanks to Stephen Curry.
On the heels of a 29-point showing in the Warriors' dramatic Game 1 win, Curry burned Cleveland for 33 points and a Finals-record nine threes as Golden State ran away with a 122-103 win at Oracle Arena.
Curry was especially brilliant in the fourth quarter, when he dropped 16 points and shot 5-of-5 from three to break Ray Allen's old mark.
Time Is Running Out for the Cavs