Video: Stephen Curry Lights Up Cavs for Finals Record 9 3-Pointers in Game 2

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2018

  1. Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again

  2. Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral

  3. Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀

  4. 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever

  5. Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames

  6. Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀

  7. Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record

  8. Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe

  9. Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut

  10. Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance

  11. Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan'

  12. Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt

  13. Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak

  14. Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert

  15. Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class

  16. Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr.

  17. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts

  18. Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers?

  19. Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night

  20. Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles

Right Arrow Icon

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to have nightmares about Game 2 of the NBA Finals for a while thanks to Stephen Curry.

On the heels of a 29-point showing in the Warriors' dramatic Game 1 win, Curry burned Cleveland for 33 points and a Finals-record nine threes as Golden State ran away with a 122-103 win at Oracle Arena.

Curry was especially brilliant in the fourth quarter, when he dropped 16 points and shot 5-of-5 from three to break Ray Allen's old mark.

Related

    Time Is Running Out for the Cavs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Time Is Running Out for the Cavs

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Steph Makes Finals MVP Statement in G2 Win

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph Makes Finals MVP Statement in G2 Win

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Postgame Sound from Game 2 of the Finals

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Postgame Sound from Game 2 of the Finals

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    TT: 'I'm Over This Ref S--t'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    TT: 'I'm Over This Ref S--t'

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report