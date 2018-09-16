Jadeveon Clowney Reportedly out vs. Titans with Back and Elbow Injuries

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Houston Texans will be without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on Sunday in Week 3 against the Titans. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the star defender has been ruled out after being listed as questionable with back and elbow injuries.

Clowney played all 16 games last season for the first time in his career, setting career highs with 9.5 sacks and 59 tackles.

He required a knee scope in the offseason, though, to keep him out of organized team activities. This continued a trend of injury problems for the 2014 No. 1 overall pick dating back to his rookie season.

The defensive end was especially limited throughout his first two years in the league before finally breaking out in 2016, eventually earning two straight Pro Bowl selections.

He was held to just two tackles in Week 1 vs. the New England Patriots, though he routinely contributes a lot that doesn't show up in the box score.

Unfortunately, the latest injury could be a problem for a team that hasn't had much luck regarding injuries.

If Clowney is forced to miss time, Brennan Scarlett could be in line for more snaps at linebacker, and superstar JJ Watt will have even more on his shoulders.