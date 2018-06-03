French Open 2018: Monday Roland Garros Schedule and Bracket Predictions

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The highly anticipated clash between Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova will highlight Monday's 2018 French Open action, while both the men's top seed Rafael Nadal and women's top seed Simona Halep will be in action.

Halep faces Belgium's Elise Mertens, and Nadal will try to continue his fine form against Germany's Maximilian Marterer.

Here's a look at every match, complete with predictions. A bracket and full schedule can be found at Roland Garros' official website.

Women's Singles

(1) Simona Halep vs. (16) Elise Mertens: Halep

(3) Garbine Muguruza vs. Lesia Tsurenko: Muguruza

(12) Angelique Kerber vs. (7) Caroline Garcia: Garcia

(PR) Serena Williams vs. (28) Maria Sharapova: Williams

Men's Singles

(1) Rafael Nadal vs. Maximilian Marterer: Nadal

(11) Diego Schwartzman vs. (6) Kevin Anderson: Schwartzman

(5) Juan Martin del Potro vs. (9) John Isner: Del Potro

(3) Marin Cilic vs. (18) Fabio Fognini: Fognini

Williams and Sharapova will renew their―rather one-sided―rivalry on Monday on the court, and if their comments to the press in advance are anything to go by, we could be in for an explosive affair.

The former was asked about Sharapova's book and the comments the Russian made about the 36-year-old. After months of silence on the topic, Williams didn't hold her tongue this time around:

On paper, this isn't much of a rivalry―Williams holds a 19-2 advantage in the head-to-head, winning 18 in a row stretching back all the way to 2004. She has shown signs of rust since returning from her pregnancy but has also improved in Paris as the tournament has progressed.

In the men's draw, Marterer is the next in line to face the unleashed Nadal, who has yet to drop a set and has been in untouchable form. He celebrated his birthday on Sunday, and per Christopher Clarey of the New York Times, he's still reminiscent of the emerging talent so many tennis lovers fell in love with:

While Nadal is widely expected to advance, there are several interesting ties on the schedule in the men's draw. Cilic and Fognini have somehow avoided each other on the ATP Tour for years, with their last meeting dating all the way back to 2011.

The head-to-head between Del Potro and Isner also suggests a great match:

On clay, Del Potro should have the advantage, even if Isner's playing style does not suit him.

Caroline Wozniacki and Daria Kasatkina are also expected to complete their match on Monday, after play was suspended on Sunday.