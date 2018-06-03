Bryson DeChambeau Tops Byeong Hun An in Playoff to Win 2018 Memorial Tournament

David Dermer/Associated Press

Bryson DeChambeau blew a chance to win the Memorial on hole 72.

He made up for it on hole 74.

DeChambeau nailed a birdie putt on the second playoff hole to defeat Byeong Hun An and capture the 2018 Memorial Tournament on Sunday. He finished with an overall score of 15 under, tied with Hun An and Kyle Stanley.

Stanley bowed out on the first playoff hole after failing to save par. DeChambeau knocked out Hun An on the next hole, draining a difficult birdie putt after making the green in regulation and wildly pumping his fists in celebration.

It's hard to blame him. DeChambeau came into Round 4 with a one-stroke lead before struggling. After three straight rounds in the 60s, DeChambeau saw his driver and his putter fail him consistently. He hit just 35.7 percent of his fairways in the round after nearly double that in the first two weeks and gained less than a half-stroke on the greens.

The result was a front nine that saw him scrape by with par saves and a lone birdie on the par-five fifth. He seemed to put things together for a brief birdie-birdie stretch on Nos. 11 and 12 but came back to the field with a bogey on No. 14.

Coming to the 18th tee, DeChambeau and Stanley were tied. Both saw chances to win the event with a par. Both failed.

Stanley's was the more difficult shot, a 15-footer he hit within a foot for a tap-in. DeChambeau looked like the blood rushed out of his body when he misread an eight-footer that would have won it for him, with his hands collapsing on his knees as he slumped over.

The playoff redemption resulted in the 24-year-old's second PGA Tour win. He previously won the 2017 John Deere Classic. Currently fourth in the FedEx Cup standings, DeChambeau looks like a lock to make it deep into the year-end playoff if he continues his recent play. He has finished in the top five in four of his last seven events.

After going nine under through Rounds 2 and 3, Tiger Woods carded a disappointing even-par 72 to end his tournament in a tie for 23rd. Woods entered the day within striking distance of the leaderboard and got as low as 11 under after making the turn, but he bogeyed three times on the back nine after a miserable putting performance.

A day after shooting an eight-under 64, Rory McIlroy continued to move up the leaderboard. McIlroy concluded the Memorial in a tie for eighth after shooting a three-under 69.