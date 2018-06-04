MLB Draft 2018: Scouting Reports for Top Major-League Baseball Prospects

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

A lack of immediate impact has blocked MLB's amateur draft from permeating the same mainstream real estate as other major sports. The teams commencing Monday night's selection process, however, have the opportunity to attain near-ready college contributors.

At least one high-school prospect has gone in the top five in every draft since 2006, when the Los Angeles Dodgers selected 18-year-old Clayton Kershaw with pick No. 7. Three of the last four drafts have opened with a prep player garnering the top choice.

While this class contains some premier high school talent, most notably Arizona southpaw Matthew Liberatore, college standouts are poised to kick off the opening round.

Mock drafts from CBS Sports' Mike Axisa and Eric Longenhagen and Kiley McDaniel of FanGraphs each have five college players off the board before the New York Mets take Waukesha HS outfielder Jarred Kelenic. The wait could be longer, as both draft simulations leave Florida Gators third baseman Jonathan India available at the No. 6 spot.

Signing factors loom large over each decision, but the projected top choices all have the ability to sprint through the minors. Let's highlight three of those prospects who won't require years of maturation before reaching the majors.

Casey Mize, RHP, Auburn

There's little argument over how the Detroit Tigers will use the first pick. Casey Mize has the look of a future ace, and that future won't require much waiting.

Per Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press, some scouts think he could compete in the bigs "right now." He's instead looking to lead the Auburn Tigers into College World Series. After defeating Army with an 11-strikeout gem, the 6'3" hurler has compiled 151 punchouts in 109.2 frames this season.

According to the Opelika-Auburn's Josh Vitale, Army coach Jim Foster compared Mize to Detroit's former ace:

MLB.com's Daniel Kramer noted Mize could become the first player since Stephen Strasburg to go No. 1 after not getting picked out of high school. Crediting the 21-year-old with the "best combination of stuff and control" among the draft class' college pitchers, he detailed the righty's polished arsenal.

"Mize can get swings and misses with three different pitches, the best of which is a mid-80s splitter that dives at the plate," Kramer wrote. "He sets it up with a 92-97 mph fastball that he commands exceptionally well despite its running life. His mid-80s slider has taken a step forward this spring, consistently grading as a plus offering."

After spending their past two first-round picks on prep pitchers, the Tigers could use an elite position player to lead their rebuild. Yet with no future superstar on the board, they should gladly let Mize headline their rotation instead.

Alec Bohm, 3B, Wichita State

Alec Bohm has developed exponentially during his three years at Wichita State.

The 6'5" third baseman has improved his batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage each season while tallying more home runs, stolen bases and walks. After drawing nine free passes and rounding the bases six times as a freshman, he has earned 39 walks and hit 16 long balls while batting .339/.436/.625 this season.

Bohm's stock has soared as a result of the breakout campaign. Axisa and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter each predict the Philadelphia Phillies, who pick No. 3, making him their first opening-round college hitter since Chase Utley in 2000.

MLB.com's scouting report lists first base as his probable destination because of limited quickness, but McDaniel doesn't write off the possibility of him staying put.

"He's a solid athlete who's a fringey runner, can stick at third base, and has sneaky quickness to project as average to possibly a little above at the hot corner along with a plus arm," McDaniel wrote. "Given his length and broad shoulders, he could put on enough weight to become fringy at the position or move to a different corner, but he would likely add more power if that happened."

Power is his ultimate calling card, and fortified plate discipline should cement Bohm's standing as an early selection. Defensive grades will determine whether he lunges into the top five.

Nick Madrigal, 2B, Oregon State

If Nick Madrigal was 6'1" and 200 pounds, he'd be in play for the No. 1 pick. Yet even in a year where Mookie Betts, Jose Altuve and Ozzie Albies are three of MLB's brightest stars, it's required by law to mention the 5'7", 160-pound second baseman's small stature.

Nobody will draft the Oregon State middle infielder expecting big-time power. He has circled the bases three times in 30 games, but it hardly matters when accompanied by a .406/.473/.594 slash line and only one more strikeout (five) than triple in 145 plate appearances.

"He's unbelievable," Oregon State coach Pat Casey told the Sacramento Bee's Joe Davidson. "He's going to be a big leaguer in a short period of time. He's going to play the game for a long time. His instincts are off the charts. I give him a ton of freedom because he's a thoroughbred and you've got to turn him loose."

Even without significant pop, Madrigal is an elite contact hitter with gap power and blazing speed on the basepaths. He has the batting eye to put those skills to frequent use.

MLB.com's William Boor described Madrigal as a possible Gold Glove second baseman who could hold his own at shortstop. His Albies comparison, however, is too bullish since the Atlanta Braves star has already delivered 14 homers this season. FanGraphs' Eric Longenhagen is more on the mark by likening him to 2018's Whit Merrifield with a superior glove.

It's more fun to say he'll turn out just like another diminutive superstar, but Merrifield is quietly an All-Star candidate despite going deep four times. That's the perfect lead for Madrigal to follow.