Mikal Bridges Says He Can Bring Championship Experience to NBA Culture

After winning two national titles in three years at Villanova, Mikal Bridges is ready to bring his championship pedigree to an NBA locker room.

"I know what it takes; it's hard to win a championship," Bridges told Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer. "You've got to put a lot of things aside. I know what it takes, and I can bring that to another culture."

Bridges, 21, is expected to be a late lottery pick in this month's NBA draft. The 6'7" swingman earned third-team All-American honors during his junior season at Villanova after averaging 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He's also an above-average defender (1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks a night).

"I take a lot of pride in my defense; it's what I do best," Bridges said. "We switched 1-through-4 and sometimes 1-through-5. It comes to my advantage to switch on everybody and really use my length."