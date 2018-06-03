MotoGP Grand Prix of Italy 2018 Results: Jorge Lorenzo Wins 1st Race of Season

Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Jorge Lorenzo clinched his first victory of the 2018 MotoGP season on Sunday and demonstrated a masterful ride to win the 2018 Italian Grand Prix and climb back into the top 10 of the overall standings.

Ducati team-mate Andrea Dovizioso took second at Mugello while Valentino Rossi edged third, but a fall saw Marc Marquez's chances of victory end prematurely, while Dani Pedrosa crashed out of the competition.

Riders have a fortnight's respite before the MotoGP season resumes at Montmelo for the 2018 Catalunya Grand Prix on June 17, where Marquez will hope to restore a more substantial lead at the head of the standings.

The official MotoGP Twitter account provided a look at the full classification:

As is usually the case at Mugello, onlookers chanted the name of Italian favourite Rossi in the minutes before the race began, while Marquez was overwhelmingly booed before he sought to add to his standings lead.

But it was another Spaniard, Pedrosa, who first fell victim at Mugello and was part of a two-bike tipple that took Takaaki Nakagami with him on Turn 2.

The duo were two of numerous early fallers, however, as MotoGP reporter Simon Patterson confirmed the extent of the early casualties in Italy:

One Spanish veteran was out of the running, but Lorenzo was making instant moves to improve his imperious record at the Italian Grand Prix and led a pack with Rossi in second and Dovizioso in front of Italian compatriot Andrea Iannone in third.

The drama didn't stop there, though, as standings leader Marquez saw any hopes he had for a fourth successive MotoGP race victory ended by a spill over onto the gravel:

The four-time world champion's only win at Mugello came all the way back in 2014, and despite his best efforts to rescue the spill and re-enter the race, he had no hope of getting back near the front and went on to finish 16th.

So impressive was the Ducati lineup on Sunday that it even looked as though we might see a clean sweep by the manufacturer on the podium, with Danilo Petrucci momentarily peering at a top-three result:

But Rossi swiftly reclaimed his place behind Lorenzo and Dovizioso, pushing Iannone and the pursuing Alex Rins back away from the podium battle, although both made admirable efforts to break up the top order.

Dovizioso couldn't maintain his pace at the front and just about managed to hold on for second, but it was Lorenzo who was head and shoulders above the rest as he won his sixth Italian Grand Prix in eight years:

Only Rossi (seven) has won more Italian Grand Prix titles in the MotoGP era, but BT Sport took note of a small personal victor for The Doctor:

Maverick Vinales finished eighth to stay second in the riders' standings and now lies 28 points off Marquez's pace, meaning the Spaniard could afford to lose in Catalunya later this month and still sit atop the peak.

However, Lorenzo now has his first win in Ducati red and will be hoping to have more of an impact on the standings as his Mugello victory threatens to tap the potential in a sleeping giant.