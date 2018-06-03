Rick Fox Says His Front Office Is Scouting Fortnite Players for Esports Team

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 21: Actor and former NBA player Rick Fox attends opening weekend of the Twin Galaxies H1Z1 Pro League At Caesars Entertainment Studios on April 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)
Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Former NBA player and actor Rick Fox, owner of the esports team Echo Fox, told TMZ Sports his team was interested in the battle royale genre of games and would be competing in Fortnite tournaments in the coming year.

"Our ears have been to the ground there, and our front office has been completely on top of finding the talent that would represent Echo Fox in a Fortnite setting," he said.

The free-to-play Fortnite has emerged as the most popular of the battle royale video games on the market—and one of the most popular games, period—with everybody from athletes to musicians like Drake getting into the craze.

With Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, putting forward a $100 million prize pool for its first competitive season, plenty of teams will be in the running. Fox said that Echo Fox will also continue to compete in H1Z1 competitions and is interested in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds as well, both games in the battle royale genre.

