French Open 2018: Results, Highlights, Sunday Scores Recap from Roland Garros

The 2018 French Open quarter-finals began to take shape on Sunday as Alexander Zverev beat Karen Khachanov to progress past the fourth round and will face Dominic Thiem in the next phase of the competition.

Not for the first time this tournament, No. 2 seed Zverev looked at danger of falling but thundered back to triumph 4-6, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. Elsewhere, Thiem bested Kei Nishikori 6-2, 6-0, 5-7, 6-4 in their fourth-round duel.

The Americans had a fruitful day in the women's singles, meanwhile, as both Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys took their places in the quarter-finals following wins over Anett Kontaveit and Mihaela Buzarnescu, respectively.

Yulia Putintseva strode to a 6-4, 6-3 victory over 26th seed Barbora Strycova, and she'll face Keys in the quarters.

Read on for a recap of Sunday's results from the 2018 French Open, complete with highlights of the day's best action in Paris.

Sunday's Results

Men's Singles

(2) Alexander Zverev bt. Karen Khachanov: 4-6, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

(7) Dominic Thiem bt. (19) Kei Nishikori: 6-2, 6-0, 5-7, 6-4

(8) David Goffin vs. Marco Cecchinato

(20) Novak Djokovic vs. (30) Fernando Verdasco

Women's Singles

(13) Madison Keys bt. (31) Mihaela Buzarnescu: 6-1, 6-4

Yulia Putintseva bt. (26) Barbora Strycova: 6-4, 6-3

(10) Sloane Stephens bt. (25) Anett Kontaveit: 6-2, 6-0

(2) Caroline Wozniacki vs. (14) Daria Kasatkina, 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET

Recap

Zverev bore a heavy weight of expectation coming to Roland Garros this year but has taken the difficult path to the French Open quarters as he came back from a set down to beat Khachanov 4-6, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

It was the third time in succession that the German has been forced to five sets at the French Open, and ESPN analyst Darren Cahill rightly poured praise on his coaching in the build-up to this competition:

Zverev touched on those preparations himself after the result, and while the general instinct would be to consider more games played as a negative, he was eager to throw a positive spin on matters, per BBC Sport:

"I'm young, so I might as well stay on court and practise a little bit. It's the best, a five-set match.

"I've been down 2-1 every single time, but I'm unbelievably happy to be into the quarter-finals. All the hours in the gym have paid off."

Hard though it is to imagine this is the 21-year-old's first time reaching the quarters of a Grand Slam, the path doesn't get any easier for Zverev, as seventh-seeded Thiem now awaits him in the last eight.

Thiem, 24, is more well-versed at this stage of major tournaments, and tennis writer Jose Morgado provided notes to suggest the Austrian deals well with the added pressure in these latter stages:

His win over No. 19 seed Nishikori was surprisingly one-sided at times, particularly as he collected a bagel win in the second set, where the Japanese star's serve was almost completely nullified by the advancing athlete.

Cut to the women's fourth round, where Keys beat Buzarnescu 6-1, 6-4 despite showing some wobbling signs in the second set.

Stephens was a lot more dominant in her 6-2, 6-0 hammering of Kontaveit, and ESPN Stats & Info teased a potential landmark occasion for the United States' female stars:

Unseeded Putintseva made it to the quarters at Roland Garros in 2016 and fought against the odds to down Strycova 6-4, 6-3 to ensure she'll feature in the competition's last eight again.

Strycova contributed almost twice as many unforced errors as her opponent—33 to 18, per Flashscore.com, and dropped serve at least twice in each set.