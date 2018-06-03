French Open 2018: Results, Highlights, Sunday Scores Recap from Roland Garros

French Open 2018: Results, Highlights, Sunday Scores Recap from Roland GarrosJune 3, 2018
The 2018 French Open quarter-finals began to take shape on Sunday as Alexander Zverev beat Karen Khachanov to progress past the fourth round and will face Dominic Thiem in the next phase of the competition.
Not for the first time this tournament, No. 2 seed Zverev looked at danger of falling but thundered back to triumph 4-6, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. Elsewhere, Thiem bested Kei Nishikori 6-2, 6-0, 5-7, 6-4 in their fourth-round duel.
The Americans had a fruitful day in the women's singles, meanwhile, as both Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys took their places in the quarter-finals following wins over Anett Kontaveit and Mihaela Buzarnescu, respectively.
Yulia Putintseva strode to a 6-4, 6-3 victory over 26th seed Barbora Strycova, and she'll face Keys in the quarters.
Read on for a recap of Sunday's results from the 2018 French Open, complete with highlights of the day's best action in Paris.
Sunday's Results
Men's Singles
(2) Alexander Zverev bt. Karen Khachanov: 4-6, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3
(7) Dominic Thiem bt. (19) Kei Nishikori: 6-2, 6-0, 5-7, 6-4
(8) David Goffin vs. Marco Cecchinato
(20) Novak Djokovic vs. (30) Fernando Verdasco
Women's Singles
(13) Madison Keys bt. (31) Mihaela Buzarnescu: 6-1, 6-4
Yulia Putintseva bt. (26) Barbora Strycova: 6-4, 6-3
(10) Sloane Stephens bt. (25) Anett Kontaveit: 6-2, 6-0
(2) Caroline Wozniacki vs. (14) Daria Kasatkina, 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET
Recap
Zverev bore a heavy weight of expectation coming to Roland Garros this year but has taken the difficult path to the French Open quarters as he came back from a set down to beat Khachanov 4-6, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
It was the third time in succession that the German has been forced to five sets at the French Open, and ESPN analyst Darren Cahill rightly poured praise on his coaching in the build-up to this competition:
Darren Cahill @darren_cahill
Huge props to Sascha Zverev on reaching his first GS quarterfinal and doing it the hard way. 3 really impressive 5 set wins based around guts & determination. A tip of the hat to Jez Green (fitness trainer) who has been prepping him for this. Massive effort 💪
Zverev touched on those preparations himself after the result, and while the general instinct would be to consider more games played as a negative, he was eager to throw a positive spin on matters, per BBC Sport:
"I'm young, so I might as well stay on court and practise a little bit. It's the best, a five-set match.
"I've been down 2-1 every single time, but I'm unbelievably happy to be into the quarter-finals. All the hours in the gym have paid off."
Hard though it is to imagine this is the 21-year-old's first time reaching the quarters of a Grand Slam, the path doesn't get any easier for Zverev, as seventh-seeded Thiem now awaits him in the last eight.
Thiem, 24, is more well-versed at this stage of major tournaments, and tennis writer Jose Morgado provided notes to suggest the Austrian deals well with the added pressure in these latter stages:
José Morgado @josemorgado
Dominic Thiem d. Kei Nishikori 6-2, 6-0, 5-7, 6-4 to reach at #RG18 his 3rd career Grand Slam QFs, all in Paris and in the last three years. He is 2-0 in GS QFs (Goffin & Djokovic) [getty] https://t.co/idEWClaclB
His win over No. 19 seed Nishikori was surprisingly one-sided at times, particularly as he collected a bagel win in the second set, where the Japanese star's serve was almost completely nullified by the advancing athlete.
Cut to the women's fourth round, where Keys beat Buzarnescu 6-1, 6-4 despite showing some wobbling signs in the second set.
Stephens was a lot more dominant in her 6-2, 6-0 hammering of Kontaveit, and ESPN Stats & Info teased a potential landmark occasion for the United States' female stars:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens are through to the quarterfinals. If Serena Williams can beat Maria Sharapova tomorrow, it would mark the 1st time since 2004 that three American ladies reached the quarterfinals at the French Open.
Unseeded Putintseva made it to the quarters at Roland Garros in 2016 and fought against the odds to down Strycova 6-4, 6-3 to ensure she'll feature in the competition's last eight again.
Strycova contributed almost twice as many unforced errors as her opponent—33 to 18, per Flashscore.com, and dropped serve at least twice in each set.
