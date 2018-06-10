Dolph Ziggler and 8 WWE Stars Who Shouldn't Be on the Roster in 2 Years

1 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Dolph Ziggler is still arguably in his prime, but nothing of the sort has been reflected through his performances in far too long.

It's been quite a while since he's given off the impression that he's anything but frustrated and tired, repeatedly cutting the same promos about not being treated as well as he deserves.

Whether you agree with his assessment or not, it's clear Ziggler feels beaten down, mistreated, undervalued and unappreciated by both WWE management and the fans themselves.

You can tell his heart isn't in it anymore and he's acting excited instead of being excited, even alongside Drew McIntyre.

When his contract is up, Ziggler should take some time away to recharge his batteries and not just for a few months, but maybe a couple of years.

The Showoff has other hobbies he's dabbled, such as stand-up comedy, acting and politics, so he could keep himself busy with those projects.

Similar to how Chris Jericho operates, Ziggler could balance those out with the occasional appearance for a company like New Japan Pro Wrestling or Ring of Honor if he needs to scratch that wrestling itch and keep his name lingering in the business.

This could not only allow him to build a better reputation, but also heal up any nagging injuries with a lighter schedule, have more fun and freedom with his matches and make the WWE Universe miss him.

Then, when both sides are ready to join forces again, he could reemerge in WWE as a bigger star than what he is now.