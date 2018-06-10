Dolph Ziggler and 8 WWE Stars Who Shouldn't Be on the Roster in 2 Years

Dolph Ziggler and 8 WWE Stars Who Shouldn't Be on the Roster in 2 YearsJune 10, 2018
Few people can make it into WWE, and even fewer can stick around, as the wrestling business isn't one for longevity.
Between the harsh road, the injuries, the politics and the constant need to remain popular, relevant and worth your paycheck, it's tough to know how long your dream job as a WWE Superstar will last.
Today's roster is chock-full of immensely talented men and women, but if we look ahead into the future, some of them stand out as being on borrowed time.
Keeping in mind that in no way is this a wishlist, let's take a look at the performers who shouldn't be on the WWE roster in two years and why they could soon be leaving the company.
Dolph Ziggler
Dolph Ziggler is still arguably in his prime, but nothing of the sort has been reflected through his performances in far too long.
It's been quite a while since he's given off the impression that he's anything but frustrated and tired, repeatedly cutting the same promos about not being treated as well as he deserves.
Whether you agree with his assessment or not, it's clear Ziggler feels beaten down, mistreated, undervalued and unappreciated by both WWE management and the fans themselves.
You can tell his heart isn't in it anymore and he's acting excited instead of being excited, even alongside Drew McIntyre.
When his contract is up, Ziggler should take some time away to recharge his batteries and not just for a few months, but maybe a couple of years.
The Showoff has other hobbies he's dabbled, such as stand-up comedy, acting and politics, so he could keep himself busy with those projects.
Similar to how Chris Jericho operates, Ziggler could balance those out with the occasional appearance for a company like New Japan Pro Wrestling or Ring of Honor if he needs to scratch that wrestling itch and keep his name lingering in the business.
This could not only allow him to build a better reputation, but also heal up any nagging injuries with a lighter schedule, have more fun and freedom with his matches and make the WWE Universe miss him.
Then, when both sides are ready to join forces again, he could reemerge in WWE as a bigger star than what he is now.
Big Show
Few wrestlers from the Attitude Era are still around nowadays, with Big Show being one of the most tenured members of the roster.
In two years, he'll have been with WWE for over 20 years, with another four added to that from his time in WCW.
Throughout his storied career, he's done everything there is to do with nothing left to achieve at this point.
Anything he hasn't already done is unrealistic to ever happen—such as winning the Cruiserweight Championship—so there aren't any achievable goals to strive for and motivate his career to continue.
Even when it comes to feuds, he would just be used to put people over and he's already anointed his successor in Braun Strowman multiple times, so there isn't a true dream match left for him to do, either.
He can't be in the ring forever, and wrestling in feuds that don't have a lot of fanfare to them isn't worth the injuries that have been racking up.
Big Show is a legend, a first-ballot Hall of Famer and someone who should remain in the WWE family for his entire life, but he should be more of an ambassador than a traveling roster member.
This week on Raw, he filled that exact role when he hosted a promotional segment about the Special Olympics.
From time to time, he could come in for more physical guest spots and knockout punches—just like every other legend does, along with working behind the scenes, if that's something he would enjoy doing.
With a talent pool of in-ring performers that are younger, healthier, and have their careers ahead of them with something to prove, Big Show isn't needed to fill any gaps and should transition into a much more relaxing retirement.
Kane
Nearly everything said about Big Show applies just as much to Kane, along with the extra bonus of his political career.
Glenn Jacobs won the Republican primary and if the general election follows suit, he'll be the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.
Obviously, assuming that happens, there won't be any room for chokeslamming people on Monday Night Raw when he's busy with much more serious manners.
Even if he doesn't win, though, he could still be involved in the political spectrum and not looking to step back into the ring anymore.
Most people have much shorter careers and accomplish much less than Kane, so he's already well past being worthy of a Hall of Fame induction.
That ceremony may be one of the only things worth coming back to WWE for, unless he's up for a rare cameo now and again to elicit a nostalgic pop.
In any case, the time of Kane being a regular performer on the roster seems finished and in two years, he'll likely be even more removed from the WWE Universe.
Rhyno
Like Big Show and Kane, Rhyno is a product of a different era and the clock is ticking on his career.
Also like Kane, he has tried his hand in politics when he ran for the Michigan House of Representatives—something he may want to do again in the future.
It isn't as though there is anything noteworthy going on in WWE with him to motivate him to stick around, either.
Ever since being paired with Heath Slater, his role has been that of a comedic jobber good for some laughs here and there, but nothing more.
It's unlikely those two will ever have another tag team title run—especially not one that wouldn't just be played for laughs—and Rhyno's chances of a singles title win are even slimmer.
In two years, there will be even less of a reason for him to be on the roster as his best days will be even further behind him.
Rhyno seems great as a veteran that could point newer talent in the right direction, yet he's outlasted his usefulness as a member of the touring main roster and should focus on being a trainer or something else along those lines instead.
The Ascension
The Ascension peaked in NXT and have amounted to absolutely nothing on the main roster since being called up in 2014.
In all this time, they've largely been booked to lose on Main Event or not show up on television at all.
Being supporting players in The Fashion Files even stopped paying off, so Konnor and Viktor are back to doing nothing.
It's hard to imagine that in two years, those two won't have called it quits out of frustration or been released by WWE as not being worth keeping around any longer.
They don't have a big fan following that would be upset if they were let go, nor the lineage and credibility to put other stars over and be useful in their roles as sacrificial lambs.
In all this time, WWE hasn't even tried to repackage them and do a complete overhaul as a last ditch attempt to squeeze something valuable out of them, which may be the best indicator that the creative team doesn't want to invest any effort in them at all.
This track record of only showing up on television to lose is pointless, so it's a fool's bet to think they'll still be on the roster in 2020.
The Colons
While The Colons have at least had a tag title run on the main roster, they aren't too far off from how The Ascension have looked.
Primo's peak was the start of his WWE career alongside Carlito back in 2008 with these past 10 years and his entire time with Epico having very little value.
Whether they were themselves, with Rosa Mendes, under masks as Los Matadores or giving out pamphlets like travel agents, nothing has worked.
For this past whole year, injuries have prevented them from doing anything at all except a few sporadic appearances by Primo, mostly in a losing effort.
If they were to be released or quit this very day, it wouldn't be surprising at all, so two years from now is absurd to think about them sticking around for.
After a decade of treading water, The Colons should take their exits from WWE and consider dedicating themselves to the family business World Wrestling Council like Carlito.
Dana Brooke
Dana Brooke's current character is the statistician of Titus Worldwide and if you run the numbers, that gimmick isn't going to amount to anything.
In NXT, Brooke was someone with a good look, impressive athleticism and the potential to go somewhere once she learned her way around the mat, but that was three years ago.
Since then, nearly all of her attributes have either seen little to no improvement or have actually regressed, which isn't a good sign of things to come.
If you read between the lines, you can see how little WWE cares about Brooke by how she's perpetually left out of the mix.
For instance, even though the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal was guaranteed to have all of the women on Raw and SmackDown who weren't injured or otherwise booked, her name wasn't announced for it until two days prior to the event.
It's even more pitiful knowing that the announcement came from Cathy Kelley's WWE Now show, as if the company completely forgot about her until the last minute.
When WWE remembers to do something with her, she's either standing next to Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews not amounting to much, or she's dropping that act, putting on her ring gear and losing.
Sadly, there seems to be no viable future for Brooke in WWE, so she would be better off dedicating herself to her fitness career and getting back into that more so than trying to turn her wrestling career around.
She's still young and it's better to quit now and start the next chapter of her life than to wake up in 2020 and be in the same position she's currently in, or worse.
Like everyone else on this list, she's made fans for life who will follow her in whatever future endeavors she pursues down the line, but she shouldn't bother having a role in WWE much longer.
