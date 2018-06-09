Predicting Most Likely Swerves at WWE Money in the Bank 2018

Predicting Most Likely Swerves at WWE Money in the Bank 2018June 9, 2018
The Money in the Bank pay-per-view on June 17 could be one of the most influential events of the year with multiple titles on the line and two briefcases up for grabs.
In previous years, this event has been the spot to crown a future world champion, as the briefcases hold enormous potential for title reigns to come.
However, WWE has also tricked the audience into complacency by playing on our expectations for the most obvious people to win or for the champions to be safe for at least this event, only to surprise us with entirely different plans.
Let's take a look at some potential swerves WWE may have in store for us at this pay-per-view.
Outside Interference Ruins Asuka's SmackDown Women's Championship Shot
Losing her undefeated streak at WrestleMania against an opponent like Charlotte Flair was one thing, but for Asuka to also lose her very next match against The IIconics could have been foreshadowing.
Once a streak like that ends, a Superstar is no longer untouchable, meaning Asuka has no shield to protect her from failure anymore.
Unfortunate for The Empress of Tomorrow, she is also making more enemies than friends on SmackDown Live, with both Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville also taking issue with her as of late.
Since Rose and Deville were unable to qualify for the Money in the Bank match, it isn't a stretch to imagine their presence could be felt through some form of interference instead of being on the actual card's lineup.
Given their most recent interactions where they have been particularly chummy with Carmella, they may seek payback against Asuka, who embarrassed them by making Deville tap out in a handicap match this week.
The best form of retribution would be costing Asuka a chance to hold the SmackDown Women's Championship, either through a distraction Carmella can capitalize on, or through a disqualification that allows the champion to retain despite technically losing.
Asuka still has the credibility to defeat someone rather weak like Carmella with relative ease, but with those two lingering in the background and holding a grudge, she may come up short.
The New Day Breaks Up
It would truly be the darkest timeline if the power of positivity faded away and The New Day ceased to exist as a unit, but it's entirely possible for this event.
Only one member of the stable is eligible to enter the Money in the Bank match and there's been no indication so far that the unit has come to an agreement about that.
While everything seems okay on the surface, there have been a few minor teases that the trio may have conflicting ideas of which one of them should get the opportunity, which may come to a head.
If they're unable to come to a consensus, sparks could fly and an argument could break out.
This could be magnified even more if the other two members who aren't in the match hang around ringside and somehow get involved in a negative way, costing their friend a chance to win.
There must be a reason why WWE decided to put a tag team into this match and have not made it clear which one of them will be competing, and an argument that leads to a split could be the game plan.
Then again, this could just be a case where WWE wants to get people talking and speculating about major twists, only to have the match play out with no problems whatsoever. That would certainly be underwhelming, though, wouldn't it?
Underdogs Win the Money in the Bank Briefcases
With eight men and women to choose from and nearly all of them talented enough to justify winning the briefcase, it's hard to tell what WWE has planned for these matches.
It's very easy to let our imaginations run wild and project our preferences onto our predictions, hoping to see certain outcomes play out that may be nowhere near WWE's radar.
Instead of falling into that trap, all we can truly do is look at the credibility of who is being built up as the favorites and who are coming off like the underdogs and go with the most obvious picks.
However, just because Braun Strowman is constantly being touted as the most likely winner of the men's match and someone like Charlotte Flair has the pedigree to easily win the women's, doesn't mean WWE won't swerve us by picking someone more surprising.
For instance, Bobby Roode—who hasn't had much success in the past few months and has been overshadowed lately—could snatch the briefcase and turn heel by cashing in on the babyface who eventually dethrones Brock Lesnar.
The Ravishing Russian is the least polished in the ring out of all the women competing this year, but she could surprise everyone and truly prove that "Lana is the best. Lana No. 1."
The rookie to the main roster, Ember Moon, may force people to take her seriously as a future threat, or The New Day could even overcome the odds with their representative heading for a singles push.
It's impossible to tell what will happen, but don't overlook the potential that the winners of these briefcases could be the least likely contenders heading into the event, rather than those who are booked the strongest.
WWE Championship Match Ends in a Draw
AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura have fought each other two a no-contest in two of their four singles matches together, but despite the Last Man Standing gimmick seeking to prevent that from happening again, history may repeat itself.
Since it seems impossible, WWE could specifically go with an outcome where both men fail to answer the referee's 10-count after some kind of intense spot, if not just to throw off the audience.
In that scenario, the right call would be an impromptu interjection by Paige to reinforce her decision that this is unacceptable.
This could lead to any number of decisions, such as the match restarting until there is a winner, or opening up the door to a cash-in from the men's Money in the Bank winner, if that match has already happened.
Another draw absolutely cannot be the one and only finish to this match, but WWE could hope to momentarily upset the audience to set them up for the shock and awe of a cash-in to immediately follow.
Someone Cashes in Their Money in the Bank Contract
It isn't just the WWE champion that may be in danger of being attacked by a Money in the Bank winner at this show, but both of the women's champions, too.
Since Brock Lesnar is not competing on the card, the Universal Championship will be safe for at least this night.
As such, if a Raw Superstar wins the men's match, it's unlikely something like a cash-in will happen on that end, but even that isn't a guarantee.
In the past, Edge was able to jump to the opposite roster and cash-in on the opposing brand's champion, so that loophole could apply here, too, meaning a Raw star could defeat Styles or Nakamura for the WWE Championship.
More realistically, a SmackDown star could fulfill that duty, or the winner of the women's briefcase could snatch the title away from Carmella, Asuka, Nia Jax, or Ronda Rousey, depending on who the victors of those matches are.
In particular, this could be how WWE books the end of the Raw Women's Championship match, by having Natalya slip in and steal the belt from a game Rousey, setting up a Triple Threat for Extreme Rules.
Natalya's injury angle and insistence that she is a friend of both of them casts her in a suspiciously weak state that could be perfect to set up the surprise turn.
All champions should watch their backs, as someone could be leaving Money in the Bank with a belt despite not being advertised for a title shot when the event starts.
