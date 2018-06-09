Predicting Most Likely Swerves at WWE Money in the Bank 2018

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view on June 17 could be one of the most influential events of the year with multiple titles on the line and two briefcases up for grabs.

In previous years, this event has been the spot to crown a future world champion, as the briefcases hold enormous potential for title reigns to come.

However, WWE has also tricked the audience into complacency by playing on our expectations for the most obvious people to win or for the champions to be safe for at least this event, only to surprise us with entirely different plans.

Money in the Bank 2018 will see multiple titles on the line, two briefcases up for grabs, and any number of shocking twists along the way.

Let's take a look at some potential swerves WWE may have in store for us at this pay-per-view.