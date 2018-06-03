Stanley Cup 2018: Updated Odds, Schedule for Golden Knights vs. Capitals Final

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

If you are a Capitals fan who lives in Washington, then there's a slim chance that you're still celebrating the team's massive 3-1 victory in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night. The city came alive following the win, and it's not too difficult to figure out why.

It's the first the in the history of the organization that the Capitals have actually lead a Stanley Cup Final. They've been to the dance before, but not recently, and when they have managed to get there, they've generally not fared well.

That changed on Saturday night, however, and suddenly Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, Braden Holtby and the rest of the Capitals are just two wins away from winning hockey's ultimate prize.

Last season was supposed to have been Washington's best chance of securing a Stanley Cup during the Ovechkin era but came up short once again. Which lead the team captain to famously tell gathered media back in September that "(w)e’re not gonna be suck this year."

That has certainly been the case in 2017-18, and while the Capitals may not have quite as much depth as they have had in seasons gone by, something about the squad just feels a bit different. Which is why they are just two games away from winning the toughest tournament in sports.



Stanley Cup Final Game 4 Schedule

When: Monday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET

Television: NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS

Stream: Hulu, NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Updated Odds for Game 4

Vegas: +135

Washington: -177

Odds appear courtesy of OddsShark.com and are accurate as of 12:00 a.m. on June 3

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

What to Watch For in Game 4

Capitals Are Finally Protecting the House



After Game 1 in Las Vegas, it was clear that Washington needed to do a better job of protecting "the house." Or, as we like to call it, the high-danger scoring area in front of Holtby. The Golden Knights scored six times and managed a whopping 16 high-danger chances for in all situations in that game, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

The Capitals began to adjust in Game 2, cutting that number down to 11 en route to a hard-fought 3-2 victory. Washington really started to get back to its game on home ice, though and held the Golden Knights to just seven high-danger chances for in Game 3.

Considering the fact that they were credited with 26 blocked shots in the contest, and it's evident that the Capitals were doing everything they could to protect Holtby and his crease. Vegas still generated plenty of scoring chance, but the shots that did get through weren't from particularly dangerous areas of the ice.

If the Capitals defense can continue to push the Golden Knights to the fringes of the offensive zone, then they have a great chance of skating away with a 3-1 lead on Monday night.

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Golden Knights Will Start Hot Off the Blocks

It's become a staple of Vegas' surprising, shock-and-awe sort of offense. While they don't have the most talented or loaded lineup, the group comes at the opposition in waves. And the Gerard Gallant-coached group almost never starts a game slowly.

The Golden Knights want to play with a lead, and they want to secure that first goal as early as possible. Every NHL team wants that 1-0 lead, of course, but Vegas burns a ton of energy in the early stages of the first period while trying to secure the advantage.

Game 3 was the first time in the series where it didn't seem like the Capitals were fighting from underneath right from the outset. While they may have stolen Game 2 on the road, Washington showed up to play in its first homey Stanley Cup Final game since 1998.

Maybe it was the crowd. Perhaps the idea of needing just a few more wins to secure Stanley Cup rings propelled the squad forward. Whatever it was, Vegas wasn't able to apply as much pressure early. And that made all the difference in the outcome.