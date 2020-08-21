Eagles' Dallas Goedert's Thumb Injury Reportedly Diagnosed as Hairline Fracture

Will Newton/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert suffered a thumb injury during practice this week.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Goedert was diagnosed with a hairline fracture, but he could return to the field in a splint as soon as next week.

Philly selected Goedert out of South Dakota State in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. He tallied 33 receptions for 334 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie. He also found the end zone in his first career playoff game, a 16-15 win over the Chicago Bears.

He added 58 catches for 607 yards and five scores in 2019.

The 25-year-old South Dakota native was durable throughout his collegiate career. He appeared in 53 of a possible 60 contests over four seasons, including all 14 games in 2017. He played all 16 games for Philadelphia during his debut campaign. A calf injury last September was his first setback in the NFL.

If the latest ailment forces him to miss game action, Josh Perkins will likely serve as the backup to Zach Ertz.

The Eagles picked Goedert with the hope that he would emerge as a second tight end next to Ertz. He filled the role well during his first year and should continue to see consistent targets once he returns from injury.