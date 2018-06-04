Belmont Stakes 2018: Post Time, TV Schedule, Post Positions Info

Garry Jones/Associated Press

All eyes will be on Justify at the 2018 Belmont Stakes, as the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner aims to clinch the Triple Crown at Belmont Park in New York on Saturday.

American Pharoah was the last winner of the Triple Crown in 2015, and if Justify finishes first on Saturday, he will become just the 13th horse to clinch victory in all three famous races.

Before the race, the contenders will discover where they will start at Belmont Park. Belmont Stakes showed how you can watch the post position draw:

Read on to find out how to catch all the race action, followed by a preview of the Run for the Carnations.

Date: Saturday, June 9

Start Time: 5 p.m. ET/10 p.m. BST (Post Time at 6:37 p.m. ET/11:37 p.m. BST)

Venue: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York

Network: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Belmont Stakes 2018 Preview

Justify is yet to taste defeat in his career and will head to Belmont as the favourite after scooping the first two legs of the Triple Crown.

He has looked in pretty good shape ahead of the big race, per BloodHorse:

Trainer Bob Baffert knows exactly what it takes to win the Triple Crown, as he has done it before with American Pharoah.

Another Triple Crown win would make him only the second trainer in history to achieve the feat, per Thoroughbred Insider:

Justify will face stiff competition at Belmont Park, not least from Bravazo, who finished sixth at Churchill Downs and second at Preakness.

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas offered his view of the race, per Jason Frakes at the Louisville Courier Journal (h/t USA Today): "We've got a nice horse, and we'll make it interesting. I said that before the Preakness, and we made it real interesting."

Lukas also explained what should happen if Baffert does win a second Triple Crown:

Justify will face the toughest challenge of his young career at Belmont Stakes on Saturday. He's managed to cope with everything that's been put in front of him so far, and one more win will see him write his name into the history books.