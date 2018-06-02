French Open 2018: Sunday Schedule and Predictions for Roland Garros Bracket

French Open 2018: Sunday Schedule and Predictions for Roland Garros BracketJune 2, 2018
Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Caroline Wozniacki will return to the courts on Sunday, as the 2018 French Open continues.
Djokovic faces Fernando Verdasco, while Zverev goes up against rising Russian star Karen Khachanov. Daria Kasatkina is expected to give Wozniacki a tough challenge, and Madison Keys takes on Mihaela Buzarnescu.
Here are some selected matches and predictions for Sunday's winners. The full schedule and bracket can be found at RolandGarros.com.
Men's Singles
(20) Novak Djokovic vs. (30) Fernando Verdasco: Djokovic
(7) Dominic Thiem vs. (19) Kei Nishikori: Thiem
(2) Alexander Zverev vs. Karen Khachanov: Zverev
Women's Singles
(13) Madison Keys vs. (31) Mihaela Buzarnescu: Keys
(2) Caroline Wozniacki vs. (14) Daria Kasatkina: Kasatkina
(10) Sloane Stephens vs. (25) Anett Kontaveit: Stephens
Djokovic has been far from his best so far in the tournament, but the Serb has survived on flashes of his quality and a ton of grit, digging out tough wins.
Here are the highlights from his battle with Roberto Bautista Agut:
Roland-Garros @rolandgarros
Watch the highlights of the great match between Novak Djokovic and Roberto Bautista Agut. Novak Djokovic won in 4 sets 6/4 6/7 7/6 6/2. More videos on https://t.co/L0wmcUhyym #RG18 https://t.co/olHNfQs5a0
He'll face Verdasco, who has also struggled with his consistency at times and is a little lucky to still be in the tournament. The Spaniard was on the verge of losing to Yoshihito Nishioka, who was just one game short of the upset before cramping up. The 22-year-old had to be helped off the court after the loss.
Zverev and Khachanov are regarded as two stars of the future but have only faced each other once so far in their young careers, a win for the former in Saint Petersburg in 2016. Zverev, 21, has risen to the top a little quicker, but his 22-year-old opponent won his second ATP title earlier this year and is rising up the pecking order.
This year's French Open has seen Zverev's most impressive run at a Grand Slam yet, and he overcame a big hurdle against Damir Dzumhur:
Tennis TV @TennisTV
A first top 50 Grand Slam win for Sascha 🙌 Zverev saves MP as he beats Damir Dzumhur 6-2 3-6 4-6 7-6 7-5 to reach #RG18 fourth round https://t.co/RuZvxSX43c
The women's draw remains wide-open, and with several top names still involved, the race for the top spot is as tight as it gets.
Here's a look at the latest developments:
WTA Insider @WTA_insider
From 6 to 3: With this week’s results so far, the Battle for No.1 comes down to three players: Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki, and Garbiñe Muguruza. #RG18 https://t.co/NFUDxm6yAj
Wozniacki carries her red-hot form into a challenge against the 14 seed Kasatkina. The Russian has also played some excellent tennis in Paris, setting up what should be the match of the day.
There will also be two Americans in action, with Keys and Stephens both hoping for a quarter-final ticket.
