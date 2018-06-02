French Open 2018: Sunday Schedule and Predictions for Roland Garros Bracket

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Caroline Wozniacki will return to the courts on Sunday, as the 2018 French Open continues.

Djokovic faces Fernando Verdasco, while Zverev goes up against rising Russian star Karen Khachanov. Daria Kasatkina is expected to give Wozniacki a tough challenge, and Madison Keys takes on Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Here are some selected matches and predictions for Sunday's winners. The full schedule and bracket can be found at RolandGarros.com.

Men's Singles

(20) Novak Djokovic vs. (30) Fernando Verdasco: Djokovic

(7) Dominic Thiem vs. (19) Kei Nishikori: Thiem

(2) Alexander Zverev vs. Karen Khachanov: Zverev

Women's Singles

(13) Madison Keys vs. (31) Mihaela Buzarnescu: Keys

(2) Caroline Wozniacki vs. (14) Daria Kasatkina: Kasatkina

(10) Sloane Stephens vs. (25) Anett Kontaveit: Stephens

Djokovic has been far from his best so far in the tournament, but the Serb has survived on flashes of his quality and a ton of grit, digging out tough wins.

Here are the highlights from his battle with Roberto Bautista Agut:

He'll face Verdasco, who has also struggled with his consistency at times and is a little lucky to still be in the tournament. The Spaniard was on the verge of losing to Yoshihito Nishioka, who was just one game short of the upset before cramping up. The 22-year-old had to be helped off the court after the loss.

Zverev and Khachanov are regarded as two stars of the future but have only faced each other once so far in their young careers, a win for the former in Saint Petersburg in 2016. Zverev, 21, has risen to the top a little quicker, but his 22-year-old opponent won his second ATP title earlier this year and is rising up the pecking order.

This year's French Open has seen Zverev's most impressive run at a Grand Slam yet, and he overcame a big hurdle against Damir Dzumhur:

The women's draw remains wide-open, and with several top names still involved, the race for the top spot is as tight as it gets.

Here's a look at the latest developments:

Wozniacki carries her red-hot form into a challenge against the 14 seed Kasatkina. The Russian has also played some excellent tennis in Paris, setting up what should be the match of the day.

There will also be two Americans in action, with Keys and Stephens both hoping for a quarter-final ticket.